Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
Photos from the return of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest
Happiness was in the air at Golden Gate Park.
The Daily 09-29-22 The San Francisco origins of the term 'sugar daddy'
Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her. 'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context. As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco.
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe is losing its longtime chef Nate Norris
Hopefully the wood-fired brick oven chicken for two will remain on the menu.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
"We probably experienced as much freedom as any human being in the history of the world."
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US
These restaurants were ranked by real-deal travelers.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Sunday Morning News Roundup
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for a partly cloudy morning, with skies clearing midday to give way to sun and highs in the mid 60s and low 70s, and lower 80s in Stockton. Sunday night calls for increasing clouds with...
Hurricane Ian stranded me in San Francisco, and I feel powerless far from home
Jacqueline Coleman is far from home in SF as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida.
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Sweet Relief | Pittsburg Football Buries Folsom Loss, Tops Mack
Two Weeks After Self-Destructive Loss, The No. 4-Ranked Pittsburg Football Team Outlasted A Feisty Effort From No. 7 McClymonds •. Victor Galli knew his Pittsburg High football team would be in for a test with McClymonds-Oakland coming to town, but his trepidation wasn’t confined to what he saw on film.
Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin
A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
Driver survives 300-foot fall over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning just south of Pacifica due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said.
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night
Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced To One Lane Overnight For 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
