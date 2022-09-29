ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 09-29-22 The San Francisco origins of the term 'sugar daddy'

Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her.  'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context.  As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco. 
