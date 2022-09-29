Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
World’s Most Powerful Storms: Which Hurricane Caused the Most Damage?
Hurricanes are not just among of the world's strongest ferocious catastrophes, yet arguably the biggest financial catastrophic events in the United States, according to academics who published their findings in the journal PNAS in 2019. Nonetheless, evaluating the most destructive storms is dependent on the metric used: often, economic penalty...
Hurricane Ian damage toll in the billions, will slow US growth
With homes and infrastructure wrecked by wind or flooding and businesses shut down, the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian is expected to cost Florida tens of billions of dollars and hit the broader US economy. - Top 10 list - "This is the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992 and a record number of homes and properties were lost due to Hurricane Ian's intense and destructive characteristics,” CoreLogic's Tom Larsen said in a statement.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to US
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
Hurricane Ian's Damage Estimate Ranks It Among the Top 10 Costliest Storms in US History
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in parts of Florida this week, residents know they could sustain damage to their homes, vehicles, and other property. Analysts estimate the dollar cost of the storm’s structural damage, believing it could be one of the costliest natural disasters to date in the U.S., as Quartz reported. How high are the Hurricane Ian damage cost estimates so far?
Vox
Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come
On Monday morning, Hurricane Ian had wind speeds of 75 miles per hour. Just 48 hours later, those speeds had more than doubled. On Wednesday, as the storm made landfall in southwestern Florida, Ian’s wind hit 155 mph — just shy of a Category 5 storm, the most severe category for a hurricane.
New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars
Electric car charging stationKindel Media from Pexels. California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
natureworldnews.com
New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows
In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Lava in the New Mexico Desert Resembles an Elongated Black Scar as Seen from Space
An ancient lava in a desert in New Mexico, United States, resembled an elongated black scar as seen from space. This is based from an astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) who captured an image of the Carrizozo Malapais lava flow in the state. The black scar is a...
