This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
PWMania
Goldberg Reveals Who Was the Hardest Person to Jackhammer
Bill Goldberg recently appeared on The Bump in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg spoke about his finisher, the Jackhammer. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Who the hardest person to Jackhammer was:. “It’s very easy: The Big Show. Anyone that weighed 525...
PWMania
How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:. “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
PWMania
Special Guest Referee Revealed for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Fight Pit Match
During the September 19th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, Matt Riddle stated that he wanted a “fight pit” match at the Extreme Rules PLE, and Seth Rollins accepted the challenge. MMA fighter Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee, according to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Cormier provided Helwani with a quote.
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
PWMania
Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status
Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
PWMania
Leila Grey Reveals Two Of Biggest Influences On Her Pro Wrestling Career
Leila Grey recently appeared as a guest on the MCW Backstage Pass program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus are two of her biggest inspirations in the business. Featured below are...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
PWMania
William Regal Addresses His Personal Life Being Brought Up by MJF on AEW TV
MJF took a shot at William Regal during the September 21st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite when he claimed Wheeler Yuta may ask Regal about learning how to “pop pills.” Regal then addressed what MJF said on his podcast. “Do you think I care? I call myself out...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton
Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds. Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.
PWMania
Latest News on White Rabbit and Other WWE Merchandise Sales
According to reports, The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, and WWE’s White Rabbit campaign are all selling a lot of merchandise. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports McIntyre had some momentum earlier this month, possibly owing to WWE Clash at The Castle, as his gear was the company’s top seller two weeks ago.
PWMania
Ludwig Kaiser Addresses Rumor That Vince McMahon Lost Interest in Imperium
Ludwig Kaiser spoke on Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE and speculations that Vince McMahon lost interest in the Imperium group during an interview with WAZ.de (translated into English). “His resignation was unimaginable. They hadn’t rumored about it before. A blatant thing, he is an absolute revolutionary and a visionary....
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves Stable on SmackDown
WWE has been hinting at potential trouble between Max Dupri and the Maximum Male Models for several weeks now. On Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor participated in some comedic backstage segments by striking various poses. Max Dupri was not on board with what they were doing, and he removed his belt to demonstrate that he is not interested in participating in the Maximum Male Models. A moment earlier, he had punched Mansoor and knocked him onto the floor.
PWMania
AEW Star Hints at Unhappiness
Andrade El Idolo has once again had people talking on social media, as some of his recent Twitter activity appears to indicate that he is dissatisfied with the direction of his character on AEW television. Andrade appeared in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite this week, but he retweeted this...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Current Plans Survivor Series and Extreme Rules
There is currently no word on whether Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos or WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend at Extreme Rules. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE executives have been contemplating an Extreme Rules battle for The Usos, but nothing had been confirmed as of mid-week.
PWMania
JONAH Pulled From NJPW Royal Quest II Due to Travel Issues, Updated Card
The NJPW announced Saturday morning that JONAH will miss this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II events in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. On night one, JONAH was supposed to team up with Bad Dude Tito against Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii. Zak Knight will now take JONAH’s place. On night two, Ishii will compete in a singles match against a mystery opponent.
