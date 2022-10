The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs elevated two players from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 4. That means they’ll have 55 players to choose from as they work through game day inactives. Harrison Butker and Mike Danna have been ruled out for the second consecutive week, so we know that they’ll be inactive. Keep in mind only 48 players will be made active for the game with a minimum of eight offensive linemen active. The team will need to make seven players inactive on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO