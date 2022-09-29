Read full article on original website
Russian neo-Nazi militia fighting in Ukraine advocates the murder and torture of POWs: report
"Task Force Rusich," a neo-Nazi militia, advocated for "removing body parts" of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a Telegram message, per The Guardian.
Russian Deputy PM says it’s possible to restore Nord Stream pipelines – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported. “There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time...
Pope begs Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’, cites nuclear threat
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal on Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop “this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences. In an address dedicated to Ukraine, Francis...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Australia expands sanctions against Russians
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise...
10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium
Russian torture in Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers.
At least 20 killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept, Kyiv says
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Saturday at least 20 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern “grey zone” between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory. Seven vehicles were hit in shelling between occupied Svatove in Luhansk...
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands
Managua (Reuters) – Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country’s foreign ministry. The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the “interventionist and neo-colonial” European country had “offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families,” the statement said....
Chechen leader Kadyrov says Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s region of Chechnya, said on Saturday that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after a major new defeat on the battlefield. In a message on Telegram addressing Russia’s loss of its stronghold of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, Kadyrov...
Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war. There was a warning too from United...
Patriarch Kirill, head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, tests positive for COVID
LONDON (Reuters) – Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Church’s press service said on Friday. The Church said Kirill, 75, had cancelled all his planned trips and events as he was suffering “severe symptoms” requiring bed rest and isolation. It said his condition was “satisfactory”.
Russia opens antitrust probe into military equipment retailers
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s competition watchdog opened a series of investigations on Friday into price rises for military goods as demand rose amid Moscow’s drive to enlist hundreds of thousands more Russians for its military operation in Ukraine. The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it was looking...
Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia’s top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
Uzbekistan says won’t deport Russians fleeing conscription
TASHKENT (Reuters) – Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin...
Kazakhstan replaces ex-leader with eagle on banknote
ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s central bank presented a new banknote design on Friday, identical to an older one with one major exception – ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s portrait has been replaced with an eagle silhouette. The move is the latest step taken by the oil-rich Central Asian...
ASIA・
France could deliver up to 12 more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine -report
PARIS (Reuters) – France could deliver six to 12 new Caesar howitzers, originally destined for Denmark, to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Saturday. A French Defence Ministry spokesperson said that while France supports Ukraine the details of this are “not meant to be communicated” when asked to comment on the report.
Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH (Reuters) – Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS’s $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify. UBS and Wealthfront said last month they had agreed to terminate the deal...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system
BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
Lula and Bolsonaro trade barbs over corruption in Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s leading presidential candidates traded accusations of corruption in the last debate before Sunday’s election, with little discussion of proposals to govern the South American country. Incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro called his leftist rival, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,...
