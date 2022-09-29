Read full article on original website
Emergency Podcast: Sweet, Sweet Victory
Well Seattle Mariners fans, we did it. Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin are here to celebrate the Mariners first playoff berth in more than 20 years. Dead tired and possibly hungover, we are here to revel in the glory that has eluded us for so long. Where to start? The 2022 Mariners are awash with young success stories who came through last night. Eight lockdown innings from a Logan Gilbert who was throwing harder than he has ever thrown in his life. An absolutely unhittable inning of relief from rookie Matt Brash. The best defensive play of Luis Torrens backstop career to catch a steal immediately before the Oakland Athletics would score their only run of the night. And of course, Cal Raleigh, he who was demoted merely months ago, puts a 4 in front of his WAR total with the 9th inning, 2 out home run that has already made him a Seattle legend. We break down our individual stories for the night from different perspectives and give out flowers for the biggest game in an era. For a team that was 10 games under .500 in May, this result feels earned yet miraculous al the same. What a ride it has been. What comes next? The Toronto Blue Jays, the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. We ain’t shook. Go Mariners.
The day after continues to be pretty great, Mariners beat Oakland 5-1
87-70: Chart
If the Mariners do not advance past the Wild Card Round, should they still put up a new banner?. Game Thread Comment of the Day: We’ve got two, both on the Reds trade. OTD Ichiro: We made it. On October 1st, 2004, Ichiro recorded his 258th hit of the season, surpassing George Sisler for the all-time record.
A Journey Through Fandom
I’m at my first Mariners game with my parents on my first birthday. The box score tells me it was a resounding win, but being a toddler, I do not remember anything from the game. The city of Seattle is alight, all eyes glued to a playoff chase for the ages, one that will eventually be told and retold as cold comfort for decades to come. The seed, however unaware of it I am, is planted.
The Daily Catch: Oct 1, 2022
Last night happened, y’all. It really, really happened. Let me be the first to exclaim that for the very first time in the Lookout Landing era...THE MARINERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS, BABYYYYYY!. Tell us in the comment section below where you were when the team clinched. Vote for...
One swing ends the drought, and we rejoice
This month has been hard. When I go through a hard time in life, I make up stories in my head. I’m not talking about fairy tales, though I might as well be. Rather than pumpkins turning into carriages or a hideous beast discovering true love, I think about how the hard times are going to end. I try to intellectualize it, tell myself that nothing is permanent. It’s hard to believe that in the moment, though, so I try to visualize it.
As Curt Casali takes paternity leave, journeyman catcher Brian O’Keefe receives The Call at last
The Seattle Mariners are placing backup catcher Curt Casali on paternity leave as Casali’s wife Rene entered labor during Thursday night’s walk-off win, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. With the M’s desirous of retaining three catchers on the roster, the club will be calling up 29-year-old journeyman backstop Brian O’Keefe from Triple-A Tacoma. Though he’s been on the taxi squad before, this will be O’Keefe’s first time ever called up to the show, after nine years as a minor leaguer.
For the people who aren’t here
As I write this today, with our beloved Seattle Mariners closer to the playoffs than they have been in twenty-one years, my mind is racing in all directions. I think about the players who never got to see this playoff run. We’re talking Adrián Beltré, Kyle Seager, José López, Hisashi Iwakuma, Nelson Cruz, Robinson Canó...the list goes on and on, but it’s capped by, of course, Félix Hernández.
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/1/22: Cal Raleigh, Charlie Morton, and Jacob deGrom
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! It’s October, and the M’s are getting ready to play more baseball. We’re just getting started, baby. You know you want to watch it again. The Mariners unveiled the Hometown Nine Class of 2027. Around the league... Atlanta has agreed to...
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/30/22: Luis Castillo, Rich Hill, and Francisco Álvarez
Hello everyone! The Magic Number is down to 1! I kind of hope the Orioles win against the Yankees tonight so the M’s can have a chance to clinch the playoffs by winning against the Rangers, allowing them to celebrate on the field. But we shall see. Anyway, here’s what else is happening in baseball.
Orioles at Yankees: Open Scoreboard Watching Thread
Here is the place to chat if you’re watching the Yankees and Orioles matchup. Personally, I am rooting for the Orioles to win so the Mariners win tonight, which I am manifesting into existence, actually matters. Let’s go birbs! Make the Mariners earn it. Alternatively: let’s go Yankees! Mariners fans have suffered enough. Either option is valid.
The Crow’s Nest: Failing Upwards - The Current Mariners Playoff Odds
Good morning, your Seattle Mariners have, per FanGraphs, a 100% chance of making the playoffs. Well, it’s certainly been a week, hasn’t it? The Mariners have played quite possibly their worst baseball of the season, even in comparison to their awful May when many of us thought the season was over. The Mariners have lost 6 of their last 10, including dropping a series to the (To be determined) A’s, and the Kansas City Royals. Despite that, the magic number is now down to one after a thrilling walk-off victory last night. Not only are the Mariners closer to the playoffs than they have been since 2016 when they lost the final game of the season, or last year when they lost crucial games down the stretch to the Disneyland Angels of Anaheim, but as of today (September 28th) it’s looking like the long wait will probably be over, and this series will shift from potential playoff odds to talking about...the actual playoffs. Wow.
How Logan Transformed Into Walter - And His Role in the Biggest Mariners Game of the Past Two Decades
After a solid start to the season, Logan seemed to have lost his groove in August. However, many foresaw this, as Logan had mediocre peripherals, posting FIPs, xFIPs, PCRAs, SIERAs, and xERAs well over his season ERA and flashing subpar strikeouts and Stuff+. However, Logan, embracing his new alter ego of ‘Walter’, has revived himself, posting a 2.25 ERA accompanied by a 1.80 FIP, 2.55 xFIP, and 2.64 SIERA over that span. This beckons the question of what adjustments Logan made. The answer to this question is quite simple, the slider.
