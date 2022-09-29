Well Seattle Mariners fans, we did it. Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin are here to celebrate the Mariners first playoff berth in more than 20 years. Dead tired and possibly hungover, we are here to revel in the glory that has eluded us for so long. Where to start? The 2022 Mariners are awash with young success stories who came through last night. Eight lockdown innings from a Logan Gilbert who was throwing harder than he has ever thrown in his life. An absolutely unhittable inning of relief from rookie Matt Brash. The best defensive play of Luis Torrens backstop career to catch a steal immediately before the Oakland Athletics would score their only run of the night. And of course, Cal Raleigh, he who was demoted merely months ago, puts a 4 in front of his WAR total with the 9th inning, 2 out home run that has already made him a Seattle legend. We break down our individual stories for the night from different perspectives and give out flowers for the biggest game in an era. For a team that was 10 games under .500 in May, this result feels earned yet miraculous al the same. What a ride it has been. What comes next? The Toronto Blue Jays, the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. We ain’t shook. Go Mariners.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO