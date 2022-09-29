ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Cox
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
STOCKS
NBC New York

‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh

Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Spot gold hit its lowest level since April 2020 in the session. Gold prices hovered near a...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

European Shares Mark Third Straight Quarterly Decline Amid Recession Fears

(Reuters) -European shares climbed on Friday but saw sharp losses during a quarter marked by rising interest rates and tumbling risk sentiment, with hot inflation data from the region keeping investors on edge. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3% but had briefly pared some session gains after data...
STOCKS

