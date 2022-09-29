Read full article on original website
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
There's now a 98% chance of a global recession - which signals a severe downturn and more downside risk for stocks, research group says
Ned Davis Research's Global Recession Probability Model is at 98.1%, the group wrote in a recent note. The only other times the indicator reached this level was in 2020 and 2008-2009. Most asset classes have priced in a moderate, but not severe, recession so far, according to the note. Data...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off
U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session. The S&P 500 plummeted 2.1% to a fresh 2022 low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased...
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I Bond yields will reset lower come November.
Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
US stocks close higher after worst rout in 2 years as investors assess impact of August inflation on Fed's next move
US stocks finished higher Wednesday a day after the market's worst session in two years. Producer price data Wednesday showed cooling wholesale inflation, but markets are still digesting Tuesday's CPI report. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by at least 75 basis points at next week's policy meeting.
Home-price growth slowed by the most on record in 'forceful deceleration' in July, S&P Case-Shiller says
There were monthly price declines for houses in San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Denver in July, said the S&P Case-Shiller report.
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
Dow rebounds over 450 points as Treasury and UK government bond yields fall after BOE intervention
U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday turned higher, helped by a fall in Treasury yields and a surprise intervention from the Bank of England in the U.K. gilt, or government-issued bonds market. How are stock indexes trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 470 points, or 1.6% to 29,604. The S&P...
Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh
Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Spot gold hit its lowest level since April 2020 in the session. Gold prices hovered near a...
European Shares Mark Third Straight Quarterly Decline Amid Recession Fears
(Reuters) -European shares climbed on Friday but saw sharp losses during a quarter marked by rising interest rates and tumbling risk sentiment, with hot inflation data from the region keeping investors on edge. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3% but had briefly pared some session gains after data...
US stocks fall on inflation data to cap steep losses for September and the 3rd quarter
US stocks fell Friday, closing out steep losses for the week, month, and third quarter. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge increased 4.9% in August from a year ago, up from 4.7% in July. For the third quarter, the S&P 500 gave up 6%, while the Nasdaq lost nearly 5%, and...
