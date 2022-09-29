Read full article on original website
Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH (Reuters) – Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS’s $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify. UBS and Wealthfront said last month they had agreed to terminate the deal...
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
LONDON/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses. The move comes as multinationals face increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments to...
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s communication with employees. Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for...
Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi
MILAN (Reuters) – French insurer Axa is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said. State-owned MPS has...
Explainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A nearly $16 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a gloomy quarter for stocks. Analysts have in the past pointed to the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund’s quarterly reset roiling...
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
Walt Disney names Alisa Bowen president of Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company’s streaming platforms, president of Disney+. The position is a newly created one, with Bowen reporting to Michael Paull, president of Disney’s direct to consumer unit. Bowen has led global business...
Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
