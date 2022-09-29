Read full article on original website
Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience
Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are now becoming available, following rollouts that began last week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the latest set of app updates, Google users can add Lock Screen widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News, as well. However, the two most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are still pending. And Google has yet to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some reason, despite the fact that easy access to your daily schedule is one of the better use cases for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize what you see in your feed
The company says that if you select the “Show more” option, it will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and similar ones. If you select the “Show less” option, you will temporarily decrease its ranking score. A spokesperson from Facebook told TechCrunch that the selections you make influence the posts you see for 60 days. The company says it chose this time frame because its research showed that people want these preferences to last for at least a few weeks, and also because Facebook wants to keep up with peoples’ changing preferences.
Substack officially launches its ‘Reader’ Android app
The company says the app makes it easier for writers to get new subscribers and for readers to explore and sample Substacks they might otherwise not have found. Users can also add any RSS feed to the app via the recently launched Substack Web Reader. “Your subscribers who use Android...
Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge
Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. It’s gonna be a fun and busy week, so let’s dive straight in with the news! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Last to know: VideoLAN, maker of...
How expensive is Elon’s Twitter buy?
However, with the deal moving forward once again at a fixed price, we can now compare Musk’s purchase with data from other social media companies, effectively allowing us to see how expensive — or not — the transaction will prove. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter
On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
Founded by Google’s former head of ads, Neeva brings its ad-free search engine to Europe
The Mountain View, California-based company officially launched a subscription-only search engine in its domestic U.S. market in June last year, later going on to add a free “basic” tier to the mix with certain restrictions in place. In the intervening months, Neeva said it has amassed more than 600,000 users, the vast majority of which are on a free plan, and now the company is looking to markets further afield in search of growth.
Elon Musk proposes to follow through on Twitter deal
Bloomberg first reported that Twitter received a letter from Musk’s team on Tuesday with the news that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wanted to get the deal back on track. “We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. “The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.”
Amazon kills its interactive, video-calling device, Amazon Glow, launched last year
Amazon must be underwhelmed with consumer response to this particular innovation, as the device had been barely given any time to find a market. The retailer had kept the Glow as an invite-only product for its first six months, before releasing it to U.S. customers in late March. That means it’s only really been available to the broader public for around six months.
Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options
The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time. The hub also lets customers clip coupons and find deals on everyday essentials. It also includes information about paying with Amazon Cash, which lets you shop on the marketplace without a debit or credit card.
Google debuts a new Nest Doorbell, faster Wi-Fi router and redesigned Home app
The latter amps up the company’s dead-simple mesh Wi-Fi offering. The top-line feature here is the addition of Wi-Fi 6E. The “E” there is short for “extended,” a reference to the new 6GHz radio band, which promises speeds “up to two times faster” than the standard Wi-Fi 6.
App Store experienced sharp revenue drop in September, Morgan Stanley says
Woodring said gaming was the biggest reason for the decline as the sector plunged 14% year-on-year in revenue. He noted that net revenue growth for the top 10 markets for the App Store decelerated, apart from regions like China, Taiwan and South Korea, which grew or stayed flat. These top 10 markets make up almost 87% of the App Store’s revenue.
Spotify releases a new exclusive podcast hosted by Kim Kardashian
The podcast will have eight episodes in total and explore the story of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of a triple homicide in 1994. For 28 years, Keith has been trying to prove his innocence. Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators and experts to demonstrate how the legal system is broken, Spotify wrote in its release.
Daily Crunch: Vice Society hackers post 500GB of data stolen from LA school district to dark web
Oc-flippin-tober? You’ve got to be mock-tobering us. It’s a sobering experience, though, to see the who-ber year fly by like that! Ahem. Forgive the incoherence, we are entering TechCrunch Disrupt silly season over here. We are psyyyyched. Also, there’s just a few hours left to apply to volunteer at TechCrunch Disrupt and attend for free, if you want to get your application in for next week! — Christine and Haje.
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
Fandom acquires Metacritic, GameSpot, TV Guide and other entertainment brands in deal worth around $55M
Sources close to Fandom told TechCrunch that the deal cost somewhere in the mid-fifties — so around $55 million. Founded in 2004 by Wikipedia’s co-founder Jimmy Wales and entrepreneur Angela Beesley, Fandom today offers a wiki hosting service and fan platform providing 40 million pages of content and 250,000 wiki communities to inform and entertain fans about their favorite video games, movies and TV series.
Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu
Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
Just before Musk backtracked, a judge said Twitter could hunt for secret chats with whistleblower
In a late Monday filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Judge Kathaleen McCormick weighed in on Twitter’s request for additional discovery around potential messages between Musk’s inner circle and the Twitter whistleblower, former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. While Zatko has stated under oath that he did not contact Musk or his team, Twitter wants to keep looking in light of a mysterious email from May 6 that turned up in the files of Quinn Emanuel, a legal firm that represents Musk.
Highnote launches a collaboration platform for musicians and podcasters offering voice notes, polls and more
Highnote also announced its pre-seed funding round of $1.7 million. The new platform aims to be a space for musicians, podcasters and their collaborators to listen to audio files and have conversations all in one place. It’s typical for creators and their teams to rely on email, text messages, Word...
