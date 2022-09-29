Read full article on original website
Orange execs’ guilty verdicts over worker suicides upheld by appeal court
PARIS (Reuters) – Charges of “moral harassment” were upheld by the Paris Court of Appeal on Friday against the former CEO of French telecoms group Orange Didier Lombard, one other former executive and two still with the company related to a spate of worker suicides in the late 2000s.
Jury selected in Oath Keepers Capitol riot trial
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A jury was seated on Thursday in the criminal trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, paving the way for prosecutors to make opening statements. Opening arguments in the case are...
Pope begs Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’, cites nuclear threat
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal on Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop “this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences. In an address dedicated to Ukraine, Francis...
Russian neo-Nazi militia fighting in Ukraine advocates the murder and torture of POWs: report
"Task Force Rusich," a neo-Nazi militia, advocated for "removing body parts" of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a Telegram message, per The Guardian.
Iran lawmakers chant “thank you, police” amid growing public fury over woman’s death
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian lawmakers chanted “thank you, thank you, police” during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
Jewish sect in Mexico escape from detention after police raid
HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) – A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico’s National System for...
Blast occurs in West Kabul – police
KABUL (Reuters) – A blast occurred in the western part of the Afghan capital, police said on Friday. Kabul police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, told Reuters the blast had happened. He did not provide further details and said that the police would provide more information later. Local media reports said...
Russian Deputy PM says it’s possible to restore Nord Stream pipelines – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported. “There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time...
Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank clash
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli border police on Satursday shot and killed a Palestinian who was throwing a firebomb at them during a clash in the occupied West Bank, a police spokesperson said. The spokesperson said that border police officers driving near the village Al-Eizariya came under attack...
Vatican disciplined Nobel-winning bishop over alleged abuse of minors
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Thursday acknowledged that it had secretly disciplined East Timor bishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Carlos Ximenes Belo two years ago, responding to allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor decades before. The Vatican acknowledgement came in response to reporters’...
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands
Managua (Reuters) – Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country’s foreign ministry. The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the “interventionist and neo-colonial” European country had “offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families,” the statement said....
Malaysia says will fight legal action by late Sultan’s heirs to seize assets
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Friday said it will take legal action in the Netherlands to resist and set aside any attempt by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan who are looking to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award against the Malaysian state. “Malaysia will spare...
10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium
Russian torture in Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers.
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Somaliland lawmakers vote to extend president’s term by two years
BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) – Lawmakers in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi’s current term of office by two years ahead of its expiry in November, the senate chairman said on Saturday. The region’s electoral body said last month it had postponed a...
U.S. judge dismisses Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit against gun makers
(Reuters) – A federal judge on Friday dismissed Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston said all of Mexico’s...
Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. “We can confirm a sharp increase...
At least 12 sailors die of suspected food poisoning on ship off Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – At least 12 sailors on a Chinese-flagged cargo ship have died of suspected food poisoning off Vietnam’s southern coast, a government official said on Friday. After receiving distress calls from the ship’s captain, authorities in the island district of Con Dao deployed helicopters to bring...
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system
BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia’s top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
