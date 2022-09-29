Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Curt Schilling had a big problem with Michael Kay’s call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You...
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
Yankees summon journeyman with awful numbers to replace Zack Britton
NEW YORK — The morning after, the Yankees addressed their latest bullpen breakdowns on Saturday by placing Zack Britton on the injured list and opting not to IL Clay Holmes to keep him eligible for their upcoming Division Series. The Yankees brought in a journeyman to take Britton’s roster...
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’
NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday
NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent
Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
Mets stud named to MLB Pipeline’s prospect team of the year
Some exciting news for the future of the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline came out with their Prospect Team of the Year on Thursday. The selections are based solely on minor league performance and to be eligible, the player must have spent at least half of the season in the minors.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge using Mike Schmidt motto to keep Triple Crown alive while he sees few strikes
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a fun childhood being the son of a big leaguer. When Bob Boone was the Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Aaron and older brother Bret accompanied dad to Veterans Stadium almost every home game. Before games, the Boone boys played with the many other youngsters who showed up with their father … Pete Rose’s son and Greg Luzinski’s kid, etc.
Yankees know Nestor Cortes is their true ace: He deserves Game 1 start in ALDS | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The year was 1999, the setting was the World Series, the unfolding drama involved not just the Yankees and Braves, but Joe Torre and his ace Roger Clemens. The Bombers would ultimately flatten Atlanta in a four-game sweep, but not before Torre asserted his authority over Clemens, demoting him to pitch Game 4.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
N.J. native who pitched for Yankees, Mets explains how to attack Aaron Judge
Between Aaron Judge’s 60th and 61st home runs of the season, he was walked 13 times. Then, finally, he connected with a pitch from Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game and tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record.
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Braves pass Mets in NL East; Phillies close on Wild Card (10/2/22)
The New York Mets have been leading the NL East for all but three days this season — once in April, once in early September and now again with four games to go. So far, this weekend’s showdown series between two division powers has been one-sided, as the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves won 5-2 on Friday night to force a tie for first and prevailed again 4-2 Saturday night to go up a game. The Mets’ one-game deficit is their largest of the season.
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hopes monster home run was sign of playoff form
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton blasted a 447-foot home run, and the followed it up later with a broken-bat single. He hopes those were signs that he’s breaking out of a deep slump and that he’ll be a threat when the postseason comes. “That’s huge,” Stanton said...
