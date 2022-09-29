The New York Mets have been leading the NL East for all but three days this season — once in April, once in early September and now again with four games to go. So far, this weekend’s showdown series between two division powers has been one-sided, as the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves won 5-2 on Friday night to force a tie for first and prevailed again 4-2 Saturday night to go up a game. The Mets’ one-game deficit is their largest of the season.

