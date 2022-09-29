ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’

NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees shake up pitching with rain threatening Sunday

NEW YORK — Rain could prove a problem for the Yankees again Sunday. So they’re not taking any chances with their starting pitching. The Yankees will give Chi Chi Gonzalez his team debut if weather allows them to face the Orioles a 1:38 p.m. Sunday in what would be their final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent

Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge using Mike Schmidt motto to keep Triple Crown alive while he sees few strikes

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a fun childhood being the son of a big leaguer. When Bob Boone was the Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Aaron and older brother Bret accompanied dad to Veterans Stadium almost every home game. Before games, the Boone boys played with the many other youngsters who showed up with their father … Pete Rose’s son and Greg Luzinski’s kid, etc.
BRONX, NY
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Braves pass Mets in NL East; Phillies close on Wild Card (10/2/22)

The New York Mets have been leading the NL East for all but three days this season — once in April, once in early September and now again with four games to go. So far, this weekend’s showdown series between two division powers has been one-sided, as the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves won 5-2 on Friday night to force a tie for first and prevailed again 4-2 Saturday night to go up a game. The Mets’ one-game deficit is their largest of the season.
QUEENS, NY
