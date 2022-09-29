Read full article on original website
haywood jablomey
3d ago
McCracken going to prison where they will change his name from Lewis to Phil
Reply(1)
7
WEAU-TV 13
Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Illinois man wanted in double shooting, carjacking arrested after SWAT standoff in Donora
DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted in connection with a double shooting and carjacking in Illinois was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Donora Tuesday night.The Washington County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Lewis McCracken from Elgin, Illinois was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, after the shooting and carjacking in Huntley, Illinois on July 18. Agencies in Huntley and Washington County worked with the FBI to track McCracken to Thompson Avenue at Donora. Washington County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit executed a search warrant and after a nearly two-hour standoff, the sheriff's office said McCracken was taken into custody without incident. He's being held in the Washington County Correctional Facility without bond pending extradition to Illinois.
Escaped inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
WSPY NEWS
Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
18-year-old accused in deadly Joliet shooting located in Georgia
The July 31 deadly shooting occurred in the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder
An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.
Pittsburgh fugitive apprehended after car chase
A Friday car chase led to the apprehension of a Pittsburgh fugitive with multiple warrants against him. Tariq Mahdi, 29, is in custody after fleeing from Allegheny County sheriff’s detectives. Mahdi faces numerous charges, including burglary, strangulation and aggravated assault. Detectives identified the vehicle that Mahdi was driving on...
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
One of Pittsburgh’s most wanted criminals has been arrested
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Clairton man who...
wtae.com
Allegheny County fugitive captured after more than two years on the run
A convicted felon is back in police custody after being on the run for more than two years. Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus announced Friday that a Clairton man who had been on the run and was featured as one of the most wanted criminals in the county is back in the Allegheny County Jail.
Man shot and killed in Zion, police said
ZION, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday morning by Zion police officers. Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Gabriel Avenue around 7:14 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground in a driveway off an alley. When officers arrived, they found […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
wtae.com
Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
fox32chicago.com
'One Pill can Kill': DEA seizes 440K fentanyl-laced pills in the Midwest
CHICAGO - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced results of an enforcement surge called, "One Pill Can Kill." Since late May, DEA agents seized 440,000 fentanyl laced pills in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Nationwide, agents nabbed more than 10 million pills, plus 980 pounds of fentanyl powder. "That's 36 million...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
walls102.com
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Illinois shooting victims sue gun maker, gunman and retailers
Attorneys argue Smith & Wesson ads targeted young men at risk of committing violence ahead of the Independence Day shooting that killed seven. WMAQ's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.Sept. 29, 2022.
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
