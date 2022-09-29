Read full article on original website
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Phil Salt smashes 88 off just 41 balls and fellow opener Alex Hales hits a quick-fire 27 as England race to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan to set up T20 series decider
On an evening on which Babar Azam equalled one of world cricket’s speed-batting records, Phil Salt reduced him to the role of pace-maker. Pakistan captain Babar’s unbeaten 87 saw him become the fastest player to 3000 Twenty20 international runs, matching India’s Virat Kohli by doing so in his 81st innings, and set England the task of chasing down 170 to keep the series alive.
BBC
Steven Patterson: Former Yorkshire skipper retires from professional cricket
Veteran seamer and former captain Steven Patterson is to retire from professional cricket when his contract at Yorkshire expires. The 38-year-old was skipper at Headingley from 2018 until stepping down in July and has been a one-club man since his 2005 debut for the Tykes. Patterson, who won two titles...
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free – the 7th match should be a thriller
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
‘I want to make a difference there’: Shan Masood ready to lead Yorkshire
Shan Masood has been keeping one eye on the county scores while in Lahore this past week. In between Pakistan’s T20 games against England, he was watching what was going on in Leeds where, on Wednesday, Yorkshire’s head coach, Ottis Gibson, announced Masood would be club captain next year after his move from Derbyshire. He is only the second overseas player to be the county’s skipper. “It is,” he says, “one of the biggest achievements of my career.”
BBC
Congleton 1-1 AFC Fylde: Needham & Houghton score during third round qualifier.
Watch Dan Needham's "fantastic" goal for Congleton and Nick Houghton's "superb" free kick for AFC Fylde during a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup third qualifying round . Available to UK users only.
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup
David Saker likes what he has seen from England’s bowling attack in Pakistan and has backed them to make a splash at the Twenty20 World Cup.Saker crossed the Ashes divide to mentor England’s seamers between 2010 and 2015 and has rejoined the white-ball team as a short-term consultant ahead of this month’s tournament in his native Australia.He has been working closely with the team over the course of an entertaining back-and-forth series in Karachi and Lahore, with the score locked at 3-3 heading into Sunday’s decider, and believes they are well placed.Saker, who most recently worked under Mickey Arthur with...
SkySports
England in must-win territory in Pakistan T20 series after 'daft' batting display
England have failed to win each of their last four white-ball series and that unwanted run is in grave danger of stretching to five. Wednesday's six-run defeat to Pakistan in the fifth T20 international of seven left them 3-2 down and they must now take Friday's sixth fixture to keep the series alive.
BBC
Premiership: Saracens 51-18 Leicester Tigers - Sarries dominate defending champions
Tries: Lozowski, Earl, Malins, Van Zyl, Daly, McFarland, Maitland Cons: Farrell 4, Daly Pens: Farrell 2. Saracens kept up their winning start in the Premiership with a dominant victory over defending champions Leicester. In a repeat of June's Premiership final, Sarries blew away Tigers with a stunning first-half showing. Alex...
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
England's winner-takes-all finale against Pakistan is the perfect preparation for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, says Ben Duckett
England’s winner-takes-all finale to their Pakistan tour on Sunday provides the perfect preparation for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, according to Ben Duckett. A series level at 3-3 that Moeen Ali’s team really ought to have wrapped up ahead of schedule, concludes under the Gaddafi Stadium floodlights, with its on-the-line nature replicating the knockout feel of a tournament environment.
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0: Cherries controversially denied penalty as Gary O’Neil stretches unbeaten start to four games
BOURNEMOUTH'S Jordan Zemura left Vitality Stadium fuming at referee Thomas Bramall’s eyesight. The young wing back was convinced he had won a 21st minute penalty when he was taken out by Kristoffer Ajer’s high sliding tackle in the box. Bramall’s decision not to give a spot-kick riled the...
