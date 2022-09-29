Read full article on original website
Manchester City v Manchester United: Premier League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester City maintain their unbeaten record this season against their bitter rivals? Join Rob Smyth to find out
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Early Team News
Early team news for Chelsea ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace.
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
Musiala sparkles as Bayern crush Leverkusen 4-0 to snap winless run
Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday to snap a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game against Viktoria Plzen and the big Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund next weekend.
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell
It is becoming a familiar feeling for Liverpool. For the fifth time in seven Premier League games this season the Reds conceded the first goal on Saturday, on this occasion to an energetic and fearless Brighton side looking to impress their new boss Roberto de Zerbi. After winning 16 of...
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
Arteta: Arsenal have learned from Tottenham embarrassment
Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal squad are better equipped to handle the emotion of a north London derby than when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in May. The Gunners host rivals Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime aiming to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League -- almost five months after a damaging defeat helped Antonio Conte's side pip them to Champions League qualification.
'We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
Future For Pep Guardiola Still No Clearer
Pep Guardiola has spent six decorated years at Manchester City since becoming manager in 2016, and with the Spaniard's contract running out in June of next year, Man City fans are beginning to worry this could be his last.
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
