ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Brought Network Comedy Back From the Dead

By Kevin Fallon
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjzdx_0iEoRmCY00
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Culturally speaking, we’re all being haunted. Things we thought were long dead are not only back, but making their presences known . Not only can we see them, but we’re also interacting with them. We even, much to our surprise, love them. It’s thrilling. It’s unexpected. It’s basically the plot of Ghosts .

The CBS comedy series, whose second season debuts on Thursday , is a driving force in what might be considered a television séance: Despite a decade-long trend that saw it maligned as antiquated, corny, and lacking in the quality and edge that series on streaming services and cable could provide, the broadcast comedy is popular again . It’s also actually good and—dare we say it— even cool .

Based on the BBC series (which you can stream on HBO Max), Ghosts centers around a married couple— Rose McIver ’s Sam and Utkarsh Ambudkar's Jay—who inherit a centuries-old country house in New England. They decide to leave city living behind and turn the house into a bed and breakfast, much to the horror of the property’s current occupants: the ghosts of the people who have died there over the (many) years.

There’s Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), who died during the Revolutionary War and is salty to learn that his nemesis, Alexander Hamilton, is now famous. Román Zaragoza plays Sasappis, an indigenous Lenape who died on the land. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is a Jazz Age crooner who is convinced she was poisoned by moonshine, just before she could have been the next legendary singer.

Rebecca Wisocky is Hetty, the original lady of the manor, and Asher Grodman’s Trevor is the most recently deceased of the ghosts, a Wall Street bro who died of an overdose in 2000 while not wearing any pants. Looming in the background of all this, typically screaming, is Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), a Viking who was struck by lightning over 1,000 years ago.

They use their limited means of interaction with the living to try scaring Sam and Jay out of their plans—Alberta’s hum can cross over, Thor can make lights flicker, and Trevor can move objects if he concentrates hard enough. But things take an unexpected turn. After a near-death experience in the house, Sam wakes up to find she can now see and communicate with the ghosts.

They’re as shocked as she is—as is Jay. But once Sam proves to him that she’s not hallucinating, Jay is quickly convinced of her new ability. And suddenly, we’re all on board for the most unconventional of otherwise entirely conventional family sitcoms. In this case, that family happens to be made up of a living married couple and about a dozen ghosts whose lives spanned 1,000 years of American history. But like any family, they’re all forced to make peace with each other and their conflicting views and morals as they all live under one roof.

“It’s such a high-concept yet simple premise,” Joe Wiseman, who co-created the series with Joe Port, tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. Adds Port, “You can go to really interesting and substantive places. We can do episodes that deal with life and death and all kinds of deep subject matter without it being some crazy ‘special episode.’” And in between all of that, you have wacky characters act funny in period costumes.

Ghosts premiered last year, in the wake of Modern Family and Mom ’s respective exits and the final season of Black-ish —the last three network comedies to experience the trifecta of support from critics and award shows, solid viewership numbers, and, at various points in their runs, actual buzz and cultural impact.

It’s not that there weren’t other sitcoms still going strong on broadcast; shows like Y oung Sheldon , The Conners , and The Goldbergs continued to produce respectable numbers, while the reboot of The Wonder Years won a 2022 Peabody Award. But it’s fair to say that, whatever their charms, those shows weren’t exactly lighting the zeitgeist on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLhoq_0iEoRmCY00
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

But over the last 12 months, critics and commentators were forced to stop the presses on their perpetual eulogies for the genre. Alongside that of ABC’s Abbott Elementary , which has become a cultural force and recently took home its first haul of Emmy Awards , Ghosts ’ success proved that, even with streaming services sprouting like weeds and auteur-driven dark comedies as omnipresent as ever, the network sitcom was still very much alive.

What does success actually look like for a broadcast show these days? Tangibly, we can look to the numbers: Ghosts finished the 2021-22 season as the top-rated comedy series on broadcast, earned a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes , and picked up a slew of awards nominations from major critics groups. And spiritually—this is Ghosts , after all—people seemed to be buzzing about it in the places that matter.

Friends and family members caught on to it. New fans were converted after discovering it on streaming over the summer. There were memes . And given the cultural and circumstantial backdrop it was airing against (a politically polarized society still in the midst of a pandemic), its tone just seemed to be exactly right.

To understand how Ghosts has helped bring the genre back from the dead, we communed with the living. Ghosts creators Post and Wiseman, plus stars McIver and Ambudkar, spoke with Obsessed about what they think might be behind the show’s surprising success.

Adapting any hit international TV show in the age of streaming does, admittedly, seem ridiculous. It may even be, if one is being generous, cynical.

Sure, there have historically been examples of American takes on British gems that have been huge successes. (Hello, Michael Scott .) But when the original versions are readily accessible to everyone stateside, and viewers have proven more than eager to consume great international content , there’s something that seems less risky than it does being lazy about adapting an existing foreign show.

To an extent, “the Joes,” as everyone refers to Port and Wiseman, knew this. But they also recognized in Ghosts a series and concept that is perhaps more uniquely suited for an American adaptation than most other existing properties.

“This is actually a show that makes complete sense to adapt,” Wiseman says. “The British show is inhabited by a bunch of ghosts from throughout English history, people who lived at various periods. It makes sense to transplant the show to a different locale and then start populating it with archetypes from that country in that era.”

They landed on New England as the American setting, because they really wanted a Viking character and, in their research, learned that Vikings could plausibly have come through the Hudson Valley. But, Port says, given the unique history of the different areas of America and the people native to them, “you could have set a completely different show in five other parts of the country.” Wiseman laughs, adding, “Maybe someday we will.”

Before signing on for Ghosts , McIver had spent five seasons starring on The CW series iZombie . She was well-aware of the creative possibilities that present when you start dealing in the supernatural. But what sold her on Ghosts wasn’t the genre potential as much as it was the longevity.

Her character’s ability to see spirits wasn’t just a gimmick; it was a perfect TV narrative device. These ghosts span generations of American history, encompassing one of the most diverse casts of characters on TV. With that comes an endless combination of perspectives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHR4H_0iEoRmCY00
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

“Every time you put any two of them together, you get this totally new dynamic,” McIver says. “The show has the ability to, if something is starting to wane or you feel like something’s run its course, just put two different characters in a different room, and you have an entirely new kind of set of circumstances and collision of opinions to pull from.”

You might not be surprised to find, for example, that Hetty, Sam’s fourth-great-grandmother; Alberta, a Black woman who lived during Prohibition; Flower (Sheila Carrasco), a hippie who died trying to befriend a bear while high; and Sam, a journalist-turned-entrepreneur who grew up in the present day, all have differing opinions on feminism and how a woman should behave.

“We get to look at that kind of stuff with a more complex eye, which is pretty cool to be able to do on a half-hour sitcom,” McIver says.

There’s an endless playground of stories to mine from these ghosts, who have been frozen in time and are now discovering modernity. Situations range from misunderstanding technology to the possibilities of how a person could live their lives today, in ways they couldn’t when they were alive.

A fun plot in Season 1 revolved around the ghosts becoming addicted to a cheesy reality TV series, now that there are living humans around to subscribe to cable and turn the TV on. But when Thor watches a new episode without Sassapis, Sassapis gets angry. Thor must learn how to apologize, navigating a relationship dynamic he never had before.

“I’m sitting on three shows right now that I know I can’t watch without my wife,” Ambudkar says. “If I break open She-Hulk right now, it’s over for me. And vice versa. That’s a deeply relatable thing about modern culture, and hopefully we’re gently lightly touching on the absurdity of it. All the ghosts love watching TV, and they obsess over TikTok and Alexa and the modern technology that makes our lives easier but makes human connection harder.”

The human connection is the point of it all, even though we’re talking about ghosts. They may be trapped in the same old-timey outfits and hairdos from when they died, but, thanks to the presence of Sam and Jay, they begin to evolve. Alberta learns to let her guard down. Hetty discovers female empowerment. Isaac, a man who has been closeted for over 200 years, starts the process of understanding who he is and coming out.

There’s a poignance to all of this, which is on trend at a time when Schitt’s Creek , Ted Lasso , and Abbott Elementary usurp “comedies” about assassins and alcoholic flight attendants as the most talked-about and—if the Emmys are any indication—admired shows on TV.

“We saw it with Ted Lasso , which came out ahead of us and had a very feel-good, positive message that immediately caught on,” says Wiseman. “So I do feel like part of this has been a little bit of luck. We were just making the show we wanted to make and one that we thought was true to the spirit of the original. It just coincided with a time where people were yearning for that positivity.”

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

“Everything’s kind of cyclical, in comedy especially,” Port says. “There was a period when dramedies were the king in comedy. And those are still popular. But, with all the seriousness of everything that’s going on, I think people want something that's actually heartfelt and also funny. I think Ghosts , the British version and our version, brings all those qualities.”

Even if the experience is not entirely conscious—or something that was intentional or manufactured—when you think about the nuts and bolts of what Ghosts is, it makes perfect sense that it’s connecting with viewers now.

The idea of people crammed into a house together, isolated away from society, and having to deal with each other’s neuroses all while confronting fear and mortality…well, it hits home.

“I think a lot of those thoughts were in people’s minds,” McIver says. “Nobody wants to be hit over the head with that right now. But I think it makes sense that anything that in a comedic way is reflecting back some of the fears that you have feels like resonant material.”

She also connects that to the way our extreme political polarization has fractured so many families. She’s experienced this in her own life, she says, with many of her friends now having fraught relationships with relatives because of the events of the last two years.

“We watch people wrestle with their very specific viewpoints that they’ve had for up to 1,000 years on this show,” McIver says. “There’s something hopeful when you watch that as an audience. Like, oh, there is a possibility for my family to resolve the tension and for people to have character growth and for us to see each other as individuals who are just trying to overcome.”

The mere existence of the show itself, in a similar way to Abbott Elementary and its surge in popularity, may also be responsible for some of that healing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czYQj_0iEoRmCY00
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

As Utkarsh says, Ghosts is not a series like Squid Game or Ozark , as popular as they may be. Ghosts is a show that his entire family can watch together. “It’s not sexy to be like, oh, mom, dad, grandma, the kids, and the dog are all sitting down together, having dinner, and watching Ghosts . We’re not the sexy choice, so to speak, but we are the popular one, because we can reflect what’s going on in most homes.”

“The thing that makes this show special is the response of the audience,” he says. “It’s not the media’s show. It’s not reporters’. It’s not the critics'. It’s the people’s show and everywhere I go the love that people feel comfortable expressing for the show is a genuine joy. It’s not this rabid, charged energy of like fangirling or fanboying. It’s just appreciation. It’s like, ‘Dude, we watch you every week. My family loves you. Thank you.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Official (Indisputable) Best Characters on TV Right Now

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:While I’m on “vacation” (skipping from coast to coast screaming at people to go see Bros), I have asked my esteemed colleagues to help me curate one of my favorite lists: the best characters on TV right now. Or, rather, our favorites. We are nothing if not obsessive, and these are the characters and performances that imprint on us—the kind that makes you chuckle while...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

I’m Done Watching True Crime Romanticizing White People—And That’s Most of It

Jeffrey Dahmer is the latest leading man on Netflix. His name is a familiar one to many viewers, especially fans of true crime. But the details of what he did have been obscured by time; I was a very young child when Dahmer was nearing the end of his reign of terror, inflicted primarily on Black people.Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is both a standard entry in the true crime genre and a unique one. Instead of unfolding from the killer’s perspective, the Netflix drama details the heinous nature of Dahmer’s actions through the true story of Glenda Cleveland, a...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Father and Son Charged With Murdering Rapper PnB Rock

A father-and-son team have been charged with murder in the death of rapper PnB Rock while he was dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was nabbed Thursday in Las Vegas, two days after his 17-year-old son was arrested; his wife, Shauntel Trone, was also charged with being an accessory after the fact. The Los Angeles Times reports that while police initially said the robbers could have targeted the artist after his girlfriend posted their location on social media, law enforcement now says Trone and his son were in the parking lot before the 30-year-old hip-hop star arrived.Read it at Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Rose Mciver
TheDailyBeast

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10—a Week After No. 9

Extremely fertile entertainer Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday—little more than a week after the arrival of his ninth. Rise Cannon was born Sept. 23 to Brittany Bell, who has two other children with The Masked Singer host. In his Instagram post, Cannon, 41, paid tribute to Bell and her “matriarch energy,” and said the birth was “probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!” Cannon just welcomed a daughter, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole, and the mother of his 1-year-old twins, Abby De La Rosa, is also pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Bourdain’s Tragic Final Texts to Argento Revealed in Book

Anthony Bourdain told his former girlfriend Asia Argento “you were reckless with my heart” in text messages sent just hours before his death, a new book claims. An unauthorized biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain by journalist Charles Leerhsen, includes excerpts from Bourdain’s text messages and emails in the lead-up to his suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018. “I am okay,” one message sent by Bourdain to Argento in the hours before his death read, according to People. “I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.” The message appears to have been sent to Argento, who started dating Bourdain in 2016, after she was pictured dancing with a journalist in Rome.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at People
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheDailyBeast

Trevor Noah Announces Surprise Exit From ‘The Daily Show’

At the end of his broadcast Thursday night, Trevor Noah shocked the live audience and viewers at home by announcing that after seven years, he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show. “My time is up,” Noah said to audible gasps from the crowd. “Yeah, but in the most beautiful way, honestly.” He called hosting the show, which he took over from longtime host Jon Stewart in 2015, “one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.”But after seven years, he added, “I feel like it’s time.”Noah went on to say that he came to...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

“SNL” Perfectly Mocks Nicole Kidman’s Cultish AMC Ad

Starting with one of its worst cold open sketches in recent memory, Saturday Night Live limped through the first half hour of its 48th season. Then Chloe Fineman’s Nicole Kidman showed up to save the day.In a pre-taped parody of Kidman’s infamous AMC commercial, Fineman nailed Kidman’s semi-Australian accent and bizarre hand gestures as she extolled the power of the movies and how “heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”With Kenan Thompson as the one moviegoer not taken in by Kidman’s enthusiasm, the sketch continued to escalate as the cult of Kidman stood up one by one to salute her message of cinema devotion.“Heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” they repeated over and over again as Kidman grew more powerful, her eyes glowing with power and her body levitating from her seat. “Our heroes feel like the best part of us and our stories feel perfect and powerful,” she intoned, “because HERE… THEY… ARE!” “What the fuck just happened?” Thompson replied.If Kate McKinnon’s departure means more screen time for Fineman, then maybe this new season won’t be so terrible after all.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Network Tv#Cbs Comedy#Reality Tv#Cbs#Hbo
The Independent

‘She was deemed mad and unpredictable’: The day Sinéad O’Connor tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live

Her green eyes gleaming with determination, Sinéad O’Connor stares into the cameras at the Saturday Night Live studio – in the bowels of the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan – and holds a photograph in front of her face.Nobody blinks or says a word. Around her, the backstage bustle continues uninterrupted. The picture is of a Brazilian street child shot dead by police death squads. It’s 3 October 1992 and O’Connor is rehearsing her cover of Bob Marley’s “War” for her performance on SNL that night. The child’s photo is a calculated distraction. For her real appearance, she’ll proffer another image...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

‘Till’ Does the Best It Can With One of History’s Saddest Stories

Few non-activist figures from the civil rights era have latched onto the American consciousness like Emmett Till. In 1955, the 14-year-old Chicagoan was brutally killed by two white men while visiting Mississippi; he had been accused of whistling at one of their wives, Carolyn Bryant, at a grocery store.The U.S. Congress passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in March, 67 years after his death. And Hollywood has taken on the task of honoring Emmett’s (and his mother Mamie Till-Mabley’s) memory as well, with two separate projects this year. First was an ABC scripted miniseries titled Women of the Movement that...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Smile’ Is the Horror-Movie Love Child of ‘Joker’ and ‘It Follows’

As proven by everything from The Man Who Laughs and Joker to It, American Horror Story and The Black Phone, there are few things creepier than a toothy, enthusiastic-to-the-point-of-derangement grin. Smile takes that idea to its extreme, building an entire horror film around an ear-to-ear smirk that affixes itself to people’s faces right before homicidal nastiness occurs. As far as signature sights go, it’s a reliably unnerving one, and it—along with a healthy dose of cheese and The Ring-by-way-of-It Follows derivation—do much to make writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut the sort of entertainingly dim, unoriginal and shock tactic-loving studio effort...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

I Ran Away to Disney World by Myself at 14. It Saved My Life.

Every great animated Disney film begins the same way, with someone longing: to be up where the people are, to go the ball, to find true love, to discover or recover some strength or power... Suddenly, something sparks in them, and they decide to pursue a dream, make a change, take a chance, risk a journey, and we accompany them, cheering them on.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
TheDailyBeast

Dish Network, Sling TV Quietly Drop Disney Channels

Dish Network and Sling TV have pulled all of Disney’s 20 television channels off its services after failing to renew a deal. Dish put a statement out overnight, saying Disney had asked for a $1 billion increase in fees and was demanding that Dish include ESPN and ESPN2 on its TV packages. “Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” Brian Neylon, EVP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.” In response, Disney saying Dish had “declined to reach a “fair, market-based” offer. “After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” Disney said in a statement, per Variety. “As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV.”Read it at Variety
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy