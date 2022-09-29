ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Relive Luton Town's victory at managerless Hull

That's as far as we go tonight. Luton show some steel and style to come up with victory over Hull City. Plenty more to come from the EFL with 10 Championship games and the best of the League One and Two action tomorrow. Then on Sunday, new Watford boss Slaven...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Southampton 1-2 Everton

W﻿hisper it quietly but there appear to be plenty of green shoots of encouragement for Everton supporters right now. S﻿uch is the quirkiness of statistics that a winless start to the season can become a six-match unbeaten run within the space of two games - but that is exactly the situation for Frank Lampard's Toffees.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
Jack Grealish
BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
NBC Sports

Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL

An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
ESPN

Gonzalo Higuain delivers late heroics again, Inter Miami tops Toronto

Gonzalo Higuain scored yet another late goal in the 86th minute to lift visiting Inter Miami FC to a critical 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night. Robert Taylor and Jean Mota helped set up Higuain's team-leading 14th goal of the season. It was his 12th goal in his last 14 games and third straight game scoring after the 80th minute of the match.
