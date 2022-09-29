Effective: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Bay and Lower Neuse Rivers, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Some road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/02 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.6 1 Minor 03/02 AM 4.3 -1.5 1.7 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1-2 Minor 04/03 AM 4.6 -1.2 2.0 1 None 04/04 PM 5.5 -0.3 1.9 1 Moderate

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO