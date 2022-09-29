Effective: 2022-09-29 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/01 PM 5.9 1.2 1.0 N/A Minor 30/01 AM 5.8 1.1 1.4 N/A Minor 30/01 PM 6.6 1.9 1.7 N/A Minor 01/02 AM 5.8 1.1 1.6 N/A Minor 01/02 PM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 02/03 AM 4.9 0.2 0.8 N/A None

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO