KPVI Newschannel 6
Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl
SIOUX CITY — Police Det. Mike Sitzman recalls administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, on two different occasions. With illicitly manufactured fentanyl spurring a nationwide overdose epidemic, more law enforcement agencies are equipping their officers with Narcan. Sitzman vividly remembers that call that...
