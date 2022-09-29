ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming

As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Raining Stones Free Online

Best sites to watch Raining Stones - Last updated on Oct 02, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Raining Stones online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Raining Stones on this page.
Mark Kermode
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Top Gear: Botswana Special Free Online

Jeremy, James and Richard each buy a used two-wheel drive car for £1500 and drive it for 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) across Botswana from the Zimbabwe border across the Makgadikgadi salt plains and through the Okavango Delta to the Namibian border. The Stig's African cousin also makes an appearance.
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
thedigitalfix.com

Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
Digital Trends

Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today

When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
msn.com

41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend

Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
CNET

'Andor' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 5 Land on Disney Plus?

The Star Wars universe expanded on Disney Plus in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor, which takes place five years before the events of the 2016 movie. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.
epicstream.com

Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Cancelled?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel to the popular Netflix original fantasy series, The Witcher. The prequel is meant to tell the history behind the creation of the Witchers and how monsters started to roam the Continent. The series has been in production for several months, and we heard few updates, which makes us wonder if the series has been canceled.
Time Out Global

‘Planet of the Apes’ sequel – everything you need to know

Fans of primates overthrowing human society, rejoice! A new Planet of the Apes movie has been confirmed and production starts next month. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will follow on from the recent trilogy that concluded with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, where – spoiler alert – ape leader Caesar died from the wounds of battle after freeing his species from oppression.
BGR.com

Rotten Tomatoes scores are in for Netflix’s shocking new movie Blonde

I can’t say I didn’t see this one coming. Today (Wednesday, September 28) is the launch day on Netflix for the streamer’s highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe not-quite-biopic, and the shocked reactions it’s eliciting from reviewers are starting to pour in. As a matter of fact, in light of the movie’s excessive violence, gratuitous sex, rape, and more, the Blonde Rotten Tomatoes scores currently show director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17-rated reimagining of the life of the late starlet as a “rotten” movie, according to the review aggregation site’s classification system.
