Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
wegotthiscovered.com
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – September, 26,2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/22/22 to 09/28/22). Here are some highlights from this week. Andor is leading our streaming charts, a hit among critics and audiences, and arguably the best Star Wars series yet. Netflix secures three movies on this week’s ranking, with...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch Akiba Maid War: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Akihabara in Japan is considered one of the quirkiest places, and fans are getting a new anime in Fall 2022 revolving around this fantastic place and its infamous maid cafés. But where can you watch Akiba Maid War?. What Is Akiba Maid War About?. click to enlarge. + 3.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Top Gear: Botswana Special Free Online
Jeremy, James and Richard each buy a used two-wheel drive car for £1500 and drive it for 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) across Botswana from the Zimbabwe border across the Makgadikgadi salt plains and through the Okavango Delta to the Namibian border. The Stig's African cousin also makes an appearance.
21 Costumes Inspired By 2022 Movies And TV Shows That'll Definitely Be Seen Everywhere This Halloween
Who doesn't love to dress up for Halloween?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream 2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR 'GO GO GFRIEND!' Free Online
Go Go GFriend! is GFriend's 2nd Asia tour. The tour was held at South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan. Is 2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR 'GO GO GFRIEND!' on Netflix?. 2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR 'GO GO GFRIEND!' is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill Free Online
Best sites to watch Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill - Last updated on Sep 30, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi...
Deals Do Come True: This New Bundle Promotion Gets You Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for Free
Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited streaming access to everything on Disney+ for about the same price you’d pay for a cold brew and a sandwich. Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate streaming sale of the year so you can start streaming new releases like Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, plus upcoming, highly anticipated sequels like Hocus Pocus 2. What’s the Best Disney+ Deal? If you haven’t signed up for a Disney+ subscription just yet, you’re in luck: Though Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, there’s...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission Free Online
Best sites to watch MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for MAL·MO·E: The Secret Mission on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Depeche Mode: Devotional Free Online
Cast: Dave Gahan Martin Gore Andrew Fletcher Alan Wilder. This video release by Depeche Mode features almost an entire concert from their 1993-1994 Devotional Tour, filmed in Barcelona, Liévin and Frankfurt. Is Depeche Mode: Devotional on Netflix?. Depeche Mode: Devotional is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend...
Digital Trends
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
Streaming is king: The state of TV with Kelly Lawler
Streaming services took over cable in July and August, making them the top way people watched TV. What does this mean for the future of cable?
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022
In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hero of the Red Light District Free Online
Cast: Chiezō Kataoka Yoshie Mizutani Isao Kimura Minoru Chiaki Shinobu Chihara. A successful textile industrialist from the provinces, who is beloved by his employees for his kindness, cannot find a wife because of a disfiguring birthmark on his face. Even the courtesans in Yoshiwara refuse to entertain him, until an indentured peasant prostitute, Tamarazu, takes the unsavoury assignment and treats him with brash tenderness.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
ComicBook
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes First Look Revealed
20th Century Studios has released the first look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the popular Planet of the Apes franchise. War for the Planet of the Apes was the last movie released in 2017, featuring a full-blown war between humans and apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place many years after the conflict in War for the Planet of the Apes and stars Owen Teague (It), Freya Allen (The Witcher), and Peter Macon (The Orville). Production will begin next month under the direction of Wes Ball (The Maz Runner trilogy.)
