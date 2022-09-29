Read full article on original website
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Where to Watch Akiba Maid War: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Akihabara in Japan is considered one of the quirkiest places, and fans are getting a new anime in Fall 2022 revolving around this fantastic place and its infamous maid cafés. But where can you watch Akiba Maid War?. What Is Akiba Maid War About?. click to enlarge. + 3.
The best free Amazon Prime movies you can stream right now
What are the best free Amazon Prime movies? Amazon Prime is fantastic for a number of reasons. Next day delivery, early access to great deals, and an enormous library of movies and TV shows to binge – but wait! Even with a Prime membership, there are a large number of digital shows that you still have to pay to rent or own.
Where to Watch and Stream Raining Stones Free Online
Best sites to watch Raining Stones - Last updated on Oct 02, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Raining Stones online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Raining Stones on this page.
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – September, 26,2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/22/22 to 09/28/22). Here are some highlights from this week. Andor is leading our streaming charts, a hit among critics and audiences, and arguably the best Star Wars series yet. Netflix secures three movies on this week’s ranking, with...
Where to Watch and Stream Top Gear: Botswana Special Free Online
Jeremy, James and Richard each buy a used two-wheel drive car for £1500 and drive it for 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) across Botswana from the Zimbabwe border across the Makgadikgadi salt plains and through the Okavango Delta to the Namibian border. The Stig's African cousin also makes an appearance.
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Where to Watch and Stream Bring Me The Horizon : Live at Wembley Free Online
Best sites to watch Bring Me The Horizon : Live at Wembley - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bring Me The Horizon : Live at Wembley online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bring Me The Horizon : Live at Wembley on this page.
Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime
Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
‘The Walking Dead’ final episodes: How to watch and where to stream
The Walking Dead is finally closing its curtains with the third part of its 11th and final season set to premiere on AMC Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c. The series finale is scheduled to premiere Nov. 20, 2022. Those who want to watch the season 11 part 3 premiere live,...
Streaming is king: The state of TV with Kelly Lawler
Streaming services took over cable in July and August, making them the top way people watched TV. What does this mean for the future of cable?
The Official (Indisputable) Best Characters on TV Right Now
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:While I’m on “vacation” (skipping from coast to coast screaming at people to go see Bros), I have asked my esteemed colleagues to help me curate one of my favorite lists: the best characters on TV right now. Or, rather, our favorites. We are nothing if not obsessive, and these are the characters and performances that imprint on us—the kind that makes you chuckle while...
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in October 2022
Disney Plus has released its full list of films, TV shows, originals, and specials arriving on its streaming service throughout the month of October 2022, and there's a bunch of family-friendly entertainment in addition to new Marvel and Star Wars content. Of course, there will be new weekly episodes of...
