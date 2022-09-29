Read full article on original website
Related
Frazier Behavioral Health opens in Mayfield Heights
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- There are not many places in the area one can go to for help with challenges in dealing with autism, ADHD and other learning difficulties, but one such clinic has opened its doors in Mayfield Heights. Allison Frazier, a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has...
3News exclusive: Inside MetroHealth's new Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The pandemic shined a very bright spotlight on the increasing need for mental health care in Ohio and across the nation. The issue remains a lack of beds and a shortage of caregivers. MetroHealth is set to open a new 112-bed Behavioral Health Hospital at...
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded
WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Experts say home heating costs are expected to skyrocket, but the good news is there’s help available, and utility companies are holding events to make it easier than ever. Energy experts are expecting families to pay an average of more than 17% more this year...
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a look inside the reimagined MetroHealth main campus
The MetroHealth Glick Center is several weeks away from opening to patients and anchoring the hospital system’s reimagined main campus.
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Cleveland Jewish News
Sill-Perlmuter families to receive ORT Maimonides Award
At ORT America-Ohio Region’s 51st annual Fall Brunch on Oct. 9, the Sill and Perlmuter families will be honored with the 2022 Maimonides Award at Beechmont Country Club in Beachwood. The two intertwined families have been dedicated to ORT America for over 60 years, demonstrating a commitment and dedication...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland removes hurdle for code violations as part of efforts to better fight blight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In one of what’s expected to be many changes aimed at improving how the city of Cleveland fights blight, City Council this week approved a cost-saving measure that’s intended to make it easier to prosecute code violations. The ordinance, backed by Mayor Justin Bibb...
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?
Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
cleveland19.com
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “This is...
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
Akron man indicted for raping children he babysat; more victims sought
An Akron man has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly raping children he babysat after being hired by parents from a child care website, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
Summit County Fiscal Office searching for owners of $2.2m in unclaimed funds
Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise is searching for owners of over $2.2 million in unclaimed county funds, according to a press release from the Summit County Fiscal Office.
Comments / 0