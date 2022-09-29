ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded

WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.
West Side News & Notes

DOWNTOWN AKRON — As City of Akron officials work to reinvent the use of the empty section of the decommissioned Innerbelt, one idea that has been brought up during engagement sessions with former residents and others is to turn the area into a park. On Oct. 1 from noon...
AKRON, OH

