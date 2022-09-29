ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians and Rays meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (85-70, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (87-68, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -113, Guardians -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland is 87-68 overall and 41-33 at home. The Guardians are 24-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 34-40 record in road games and an 85-70 record overall. The Rays have a 40-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, five triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 19-for-41 with two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 41 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 88 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 6-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rays: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

