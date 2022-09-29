Oconee Co students excel in SAT exams

Students who took their SAT exams in Oconee County compiled the third highest average score in the state, and the top scores in northeast Georgia: the mean score for Oconee County High School was 1147; it was three points higher at North Oconee. Both schools posted gains from last year’s SAT results.

From the Oconee Co School District website…

Oconee County Schools has earned a mean SAT composite score of 1147 for the 2022 testing period, well above state and national mean scores. OCS is ranked third in the state among all school systems and is the only county system ranked in the top 10 in Northeast Georgia.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2022 for achieving exceptional SAT results,” said Superintendent Jason L. Branch. “I commend our recent graduates, as well as their parents and K-12 teachers, for this example of sustained excellence. These scores reflect hard work, dedication, and preparedness for post-secondary success.”

College Board redesigned the SAT for 2017 on two sections: 1) evidence-based reading and writing and 2) mathematics. This set a new baseline for future years’ comparisons, with scores since 2019 below:

OCS had a total of 488 test-takers in the 2022 school year.

Said State Superintendent Richard Woods, “Georgia public schools continue to exceed the national average on the SAT – that’s a testament to the hard work of students and teachers. I am extremely proud of the class of 2022 and their educators, families, and communities who have invested in them. While students and schools have faced significant challenges over the last several years, as a state we will continue to invest in academic recovery and the opportunities available to every graduate of every Georgia public school.”

