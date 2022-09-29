Friends of the Library Book Sale begins

The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library kick off their annual Fall Book Sale today: it continues through Saturday at the Library on Baxter Street in Athens.

From the Athens-Clarke Co Library…

It’s time to restock your bookshelves at the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library’s annual Fall Book Sale!

The Friends will host their sale in the Athens-Clarke County Library’s multipurpose rooms. The sale will feature thousands of gently used books, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, hardbacks, paperbacks, audio books, CDs and more.

All proceeds from the Book Sale benefit the Athens-Clarke County Library. For more information, call (706) 613-3650 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/athens and click on “Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library.” The Athens-Clarke County Library is located at 2025 Baxter Street, Athens.

