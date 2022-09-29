ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Friends of the Library Book Sale begins

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knqQl_0iEoOxuu00

The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library kick off their annual Fall Book Sale today: it continues through Saturday at the Library on Baxter Street in Athens.

From the Athens-Clarke Co Library…

It’s time to restock your bookshelves at the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library’s annual Fall Book Sale!

The Friends will host their sale in the Athens-Clarke County Library’s multipurpose rooms. The sale will feature thousands of gently used books, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, hardbacks, paperbacks, audio books, CDs and more.

All proceeds from the Book Sale benefit the Athens-Clarke County Library. For more information, call (706) 613-3650 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/athens and click on “Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library.” The Athens-Clarke County Library is located at 2025 Baxter Street, Athens.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Justine Lookenott

Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
CUMMING, GA
WGAU

Bedbugs force temporary closure of Athens-Clarke Co Library

The Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will be closed today: workers will be in the building on Baxter Street, cleaning up after the discovery of bed bugs in a chair on the facility’s second floor. The library closure means an interruption of the Friends of the Library’s annual Fall Book Sale, which will resume after the library reopens.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area

MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
MONROE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Used Book#Library#Audio Books#Book Sale#Cox Media Group
Garden & Gun

When the Grit Is Gone

I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area. Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy