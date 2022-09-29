ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugeJu_0iEoOTdE00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish coast guard said Thursday.

“We have leakage at two positions” off Sweden, coast guard spokesperson Mattias Lindholm. There are two more off Denmark, he said.

Two of the leaks are on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that recently stopped supplying gas, while the other two are on Nord Stream 2 that never started operating. Although they were not running, both pipelines were filled with gas, which has escaped and bubbled to the surface.

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks off their countries were “deliberate actions.”

Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

Speaking Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking

HELSINKI — (AP) — Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
WDBO

Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of Lyman, which it had been using as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Explosions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swedish#The Nord Stream 1#Nord Stream 2#Danish#European
WDBO

Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine and denouncing the "absurd" risk of the "uncontrollable" consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
RELIGION
WDBO

125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Attention...
FIFA
WDBO

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
AMERICAS
WDBO

Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso's new junta leadership called for an end to the unrest Sunday, a day after angry protesters attacked the French Embassy and other buildings following the West African nation's second coup this year. In a statement broadcast on state television, junta...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
WDBO

Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any substantial change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. The election includes races for various levels of...
WORLD
WDBO

Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed violate security.. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament that...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

HELSINKI — (AP) — Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' ruling center-right party won the most votes in Latvia's general election, centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighboring Russia's war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
WDBO

Bulgarians hold fourth election in 18 months amid turmoil

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election — the fourth in 18 months — marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member. Surveys before the vote suggest that...
ELECTIONS
WDBO

Turkey says 23 Kurdish militants killed in Iraq airstrikes

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish warplanes “neutralized” 23 Kurdish militants in a raid 140 kilometers (90 miles) inside Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday. The ministry usually refers to killed militants as “neutralized.” It said the number of casualties in the mission in the Asos region of northern Iraq, which is controlled by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, was expected to rise.
MIDDLE EAST
WDBO

Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans,...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park...
ADVOCACY
WDBO

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. Six days, six prizes, new faces from around the globe added to the world's most elite roster of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday with the medicine...
SCIENCE
WDBO

Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday. Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day...
POLITICS
WDBO

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
WDBO

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory...
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy