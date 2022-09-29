ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ukrainian activist among winners of ‘Alternative Nobel’

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeOAl_0iEoOP6K00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The Right Livelihood Award — known as the “Alternative Nobel” — was awarded Thursday to community activists and organizations working on three continents, including a Ukrainian civil rights activist.

Oleksandra Matviichuk and the Center for Civil Liberties that she heads were honored “for building sustainable democratic institutions in Ukraine and modeling a path to international accountability for war crimes.”

In a statement released by the award committee, Matviichuk said that “now we are going through a very dramatic time of Ukrainian history ... this award is a gesture of support for our struggle in general, and for my work, in particular.”

Somalia human rights activists Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman, who lead community-based peacebuilding initiatives and provide support to marginalized groups, were cited “for promoting peace, demilitarization and human rights in Somalia in the face of terrorism and gender-based violence.”

Two organizations were also honored.

Cecosesola, a Venezuelan association of cooperatives, was cited “for establishing an equitable and cooperative economic model as a robust alternative to profit-driven economies.”

The Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) won “for their courageous work for climate justice and community rights violated by extractivist energy projects in Uganda.”

Dickens Kamugisha, the CEO of AFIEGO, said it was not only the cash prize that made the award valuable to the organization. "When the government knows that there are people around the world who appreciate our work, they think twice about attacking us or our communities.”

Created in 1980, the annual Right Livelihood Award honors efforts that the prize founder, Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, felt were being ignored by the Nobel Prizes.

Each winner will get 1 million kronor ($88,300) cash. The laureates will receive the awards during a ceremony on Nov. 30 in Stockholm.

In 2022, 175 nominees from 77 countries were considered, the Right Livelihood said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denounced the “absurd” risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate. Francis uttered his...
RELIGION
WDBO

Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

HELSINKI — (AP) — Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' ruling center-right party won the most votes in Latvia's general election, centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighboring Russia's war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
WDBO

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#War Crimes#Nobel Laureates#Ukrainian#Venezuelan#Cooperatives#Afiego
WDBO

Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
MILITARY
WDBO

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Bulgarians hold fourth election in 18 months amid turmoil

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election — the fourth in 18 months — marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member. Surveys before the vote suggest that...
ELECTIONS
WDBO

Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any substantial change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. The election includes races for various levels of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WDBO

Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed violate security.. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament that...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin's access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job "laying the ground" for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country's public finances.
U.K.
WDBO

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park...
ADVOCACY
WDBO

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
WDBO

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration informed lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation's record-keeping agency, in a letter Friday to the House...
POTUS
WDBO

Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday. Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day...
POLITICS
WDBO

Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans,...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy