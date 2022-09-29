Read full article on original website
Baton relay covering 4,800 miles from Glasgow to Egypt gets under way
Glasgow was the starting point for the longest, non-stop, baton relay ever attempted as the city passes hosting duties to Egypt for Cop27, having hosted Cop 26 last year.The weather affected plans to hold the event at Glasgow Green after heavy rain and wind battered the city on Friday.Children at Sunnyside Primary School in Craigend, Glasgow, were on hand to ensure the baton left smoothly on Friday as three pupils read out a message that was then placed inside the baton.Thousands of runners, cyclists and sailors will work together to pass the baton hand-to-hand from Glasgow across more than 4,800...
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
BBC
Thousands of children trapped in temporary homes in London
More than 75,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation due to insufficient housebuilding and low benefits, studies have concluded. Reports from University College London and the Centre for London thinktank found the cost of living crisis could increase homelessness in the capital. The reports found 56,500 households, including 75,580 children,...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Goodwill Is Selling Hitler Mugs Featuring Swastikas and the SS Motto
A Goodwill store is currently selling Nazi memorabilia adorned with Hitler’s image and swastikas. A trio of mugs featuring images of the Nazi leader alongside hate symbols like the swastika and the motto of the SS are currently on sale on Goodwill’s online store for just $13.99, currently sold by the Goodwill of Western New York.
Thousands join march calling for Welsh independence
Thousands of people have joined a march in Cardiff in favour of Welsh independence.Campaigners carrying large flags and banners and wearing Wales football bucket hats paraded through the city centre led by a samba band.The rally was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB) and Yes Cymru who claim the UK Government in Westminster no longer has the best interests of Welsh people in mind.A similar event held in Wrexham, North Wales, in July attracted around 8,000 supporters.There were concerns about how campaigners would get to Saturday’s march given the effects of this weekend’s national rail strikes but AUOB...
Walk the length of Antony Gormley’s Another Place … to the pub: the Hightown, Merseyside
Life goes on day after day for the statues standing sentinel on Crosby beach, all of them facing out to sea near the mouth of the River Mersey. Their view is the coming and going of container ships and ferries and the turning of wind turbines. If they could just move their heads a little they could see, as I do, across to north Wales, the Wirral peninsula and, closer, the imposing red cranes of Liverpool docks.
BBC
Leeds: Indian tech firm to create 1,000 jobs in city
An Indian technology company has announced plans to expand creating 1,000 new jobs in Leeds. West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she secured a multi million-pound investment with Mphasis to "triple its presence in the region". The global firm already has a 500-strong workforce in the city, having set up...
‘It’s about keeping places alive’: Wales’s radical second-homes policy
Measures aim to preserve communities and keep more homes available for locals but critics say they are ‘anti-tourist’
BBC
Bridport affordable housing scheme welcomes first residents
People have started moving into what is claimed to be the largest affordable housing project of its kind in the UK. Bridport Cohousing consists of 26 flats and houses for social rent and a further 27 shared ownership properties built as part of a Community Land Trust (CLT). It has...
