Glasgow was the starting point for the longest, non-stop, baton relay ever attempted as the city passes hosting duties to Egypt for Cop27, having hosted Cop 26 last year.The weather affected plans to hold the event at Glasgow Green after heavy rain and wind battered the city on Friday.Children at Sunnyside Primary School in Craigend, Glasgow, were on hand to ensure the baton left smoothly on Friday as three pupils read out a message that was then placed inside the baton.Thousands of runners, cyclists and sailors will work together to pass the baton hand-to-hand from Glasgow across more than 4,800...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO