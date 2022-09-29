ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

Tom Brady has set the gold standard of longevity for quarterbacks around the league. At 45-years-old in his 23rd NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller is still producing at an elite level. This weekend, Brady will face off against one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the league:...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

KC Chiefs will be without Harrison Butker against Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the steady kicking of Harrison Butker for the third consecutive game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs have found life without Harrison Butker to be quite difficult in the wake of two consecutive close games during which they’ve went 1-1. On Sunday nights they’re going to have to weather a third consecutive game without Butker after the team declared him out on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
