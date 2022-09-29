Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
Tom Brady has set the gold standard of longevity for quarterbacks around the league. At 45-years-old in his 23rd NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller is still producing at an elite level. This weekend, Brady will face off against one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the league:...
Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job
Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Dolphins Criticized For Handling of Tua Tagovailoa Prior to His TNF Injury
The Miami Dolphins are facing criticism for playing Tua Tagovailoa prior to his injury during the team's primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night, just days removed from experiencing a prior head injury.
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury is Revealed
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung.
How Peyton Manning Could Parlay Omaha Productions Into NFL Ownership
Peyton Manning has worn many hats during his career — five-time MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Famer, brand ambassador, and half of the popular “ManningCast” with his brother Eli. All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football legend for his ultimate role: NFL team...
Colin Cowherd Has Conspiracy Theory on Bill Belichick 'Sabotaging' Patriots
Colin Cowherd floats a conspiracy theory about how Bill Belichick is currently ‘sabotaging’ the Patriots organization to spite Robert Kraft, as Colin entertains the idea of Belichick pulling a fast one on the franchise before he retires.
Tonight’s NFL Game Is Super Important and Nobody’s Paying Attention
With so much at firepower and so much at stake, there really should be more hype around this game.
Colin Cowherd Hands Out Report Cards to NFL Teams Heading Into Week 4
Watch Colin Cowherd hand out his report cards to these NFL teams after three weeks.
Drew Brees: Hiding Injuries Is Second Nature
He reminds us that the injury rate in the NFL is 100%, but head & neck injuries are rightfully handled differently now.
Colin Cowherd: Tonight is the Most Telling Game of Tua Tagovailoa's Career
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Dolphins and Bengals will be the most revealing start of Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL career.
Jason Whitlock: Joe Burrow Has the Colin Kaepernick 'QB-Killing Virus'
Jason Whitlock explains in more detail why he believes Joe Burrow has ‘Colin Kaepernick Disease’, with Whitlock calling it a ‘quarterback-killing virus’ that already ruined the careers of Kaepernick, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, and Josh Rosen.
Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson could return in Week 5 after being shot twice in August
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. could be closing in on his NFL debut, making a full recovery after
NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game
The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting
The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which...
KC Chiefs will be without Harrison Butker against Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the steady kicking of Harrison Butker for the third consecutive game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs have found life without Harrison Butker to be quite difficult in the wake of two consecutive close games during which they’ve went 1-1. On Sunday nights they’re going to have to weather a third consecutive game without Butker after the team declared him out on Saturday.
