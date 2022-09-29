Read full article on original website
New water year, same challenges in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The beginning of October also marked the beginning of the 2023 water year, an important date in the hydrological cycle. And while it is the beginning of a new year, it is only a continuation of existing problems across the Northstate. In examining the recently completed...
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the CHP is helping out
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A recent federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to expand its protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists. This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and...
Wildfire victims still fighting for corporate transparency as PG&E settles lawsuit
CHICO, Calif. — Victims of wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire, have been fighting for years to get their rightfully owed settlements from PG&E. The Fire Victims Trust (FVT), was created in 2020 to ensure PG&E paid victims in towns like Paradise. The fourth anniversary of the Camp Fire is just over a month away and residents are still seeking justice. The utility company pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 84 people in the fire, which was the deadliest in California history.
