ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

New water year, same challenges in the Northstate

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The beginning of October also marked the beginning of the 2023 water year, an important date in the hydrological cycle. And while it is the beginning of a new year, it is only a continuation of existing problems across the Northstate. In examining the recently completed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the CHP is helping out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A recent federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to expand its protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists. This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wildfire victims still fighting for corporate transparency as PG&E settles lawsuit

CHICO, Calif. — Victims of wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire, have been fighting for years to get their rightfully owed settlements from PG&E. The Fire Victims Trust (FVT), was created in 2020 to ensure PG&E paid victims in towns like Paradise. The fourth anniversary of the Camp Fire is just over a month away and residents are still seeking justice. The utility company pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 84 people in the fire, which was the deadliest in California history.
PARADISE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy