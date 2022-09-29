Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Wrongfully convicted school counselor awarded $12 million
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WKRC) - A former elementary school counselor in Iowa will be awarded $12 million in damages after a wrongful conviction. Donald Clark served six years of a 25 year prison sentence after a court found him guilty of sexually abusing a student. He was charged in 2009...
WKRC
Man arrested with cache of explosives to 'defend himself from riots,' FBI says
TULALIP, Wash. (KOMO) — A man from Washington state is in federal custody after police and federal agents say they found a cache of explosives in his home. According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Samuel Archie Matta, 35, of Tulalip, had improvised explosive devices which were "ready for deployment." Federal prosecutors charged Matta last week with possession of destructive devices.
WKRC
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WKRC
3 postal workers arrested for fraud scheme, identity theft
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Three US postal workers have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme. The Justice Department alleges that the postal employees and a civilian accomplice stole credit cards in the mail. According to the DOJ, the credit cards were then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Mt. Healthy Police seek video showing gunman who fired into home
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Mt. Healthy Police are searching for the gunman who fired several shots into a home. Police said they were called to the area of Hoy Court and Rambler Place just before midnight Sunday for the shots fired call. The person who lived at the home...
WKRC
Jury selected in trial of West Chester man accused of killing wife, her family
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is now a jury for the murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife and three members of her family. The announcement came at the end of day 2 of the death penalty case of Gurpreet Singh. The court called 300 people as...
Comments / 0