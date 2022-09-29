ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WKRC

Wrongfully convicted school counselor awarded $12 million

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WKRC) - A former elementary school counselor in Iowa will be awarded $12 million in damages after a wrongful conviction. Donald Clark served six years of a 25 year prison sentence after a court found him guilty of sexually abusing a student. He was charged in 2009...
WKRC

Man arrested with cache of explosives to 'defend himself from riots,' FBI says

TULALIP, Wash. (KOMO) — A man from Washington state is in federal custody after police and federal agents say they found a cache of explosives in his home. According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Samuel Archie Matta, 35, of Tulalip, had improvised explosive devices which were "ready for deployment." Federal prosecutors charged Matta last week with possession of destructive devices.
WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WKRC

3 postal workers arrested for fraud scheme, identity theft

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Three US postal workers have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme. The Justice Department alleges that the postal employees and a civilian accomplice stole credit cards in the mail. According to the DOJ, the credit cards were then...
