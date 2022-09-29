TULALIP, Wash. (KOMO) — A man from Washington state is in federal custody after police and federal agents say they found a cache of explosives in his home. According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Samuel Archie Matta, 35, of Tulalip, had improvised explosive devices which were "ready for deployment." Federal prosecutors charged Matta last week with possession of destructive devices.

