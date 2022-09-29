ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
Ohio minimum wage set to increase in 2023

Ohio's minimum wage will be increasing at the start of 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Ohio's minimum wage will increase by 80 cents for non-tipped employees from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by 40 cents from $4.65 per hour to...
