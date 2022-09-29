Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
WFMJ.com
Louisiana man charged in Mahoning, Columbiana County human trafficking sweep indicted
A Louisiana man was indicted in Mahoning County on Thursday on charges relating to an attempt at sexual contact with a minor. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Dupuis was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. Dupuis...
WFMJ.com
Drugs, weapons, high capacity magazines, missing girl found in Lawrence County raid
Authorities say the search of a Lawrence County home turned up four guns, ammunition, several high-capacity magazines, drugs, and a juvenile female who was reported missing from the East Coast more than one year ago. On Thursday, the Lawrence County District Attorney's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force along with...
WFMJ.com
Ohio minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Ohio's minimum wage will be increasing at the start of 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Ohio's minimum wage will increase by 80 cents for non-tipped employees from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by 40 cents from $4.65 per hour to...
Comments / 0