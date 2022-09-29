Read full article on original website
Twitter just put out its first edited tweet
An edited tweet comes with a version history and a 'Last Edited' stamp. Twitter just posted its first edited tweet. It shows that such tweets will have a “Last Edited” stamp at the bottom. People will also be able to view the edited history of tweets. Twitter has...
Google Pixel 7 event: What to expect
The Google Pixel event is scheduled to go live on October 6 at 10:00 AM ET. We will get to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. We could see a variety of other devices as well. Google’s Pixel 7 event is just around the corner with...
The Nexus 6P was the blueprint for Google's Pixel ambitions
A flawed but impactful legacy. Before the Pixel series hit the market, there was the Nexus. Initially conceived as an affordable platform for developers, the Nexus lineup morphed over the years into Google’s vision of what Android phones should be. The series also created a community that voraciously championed the cause of the Android platform — an open ecosystem and devices that were truly your own.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Intel is developing apps now. We think that's great. Welcome to the 452nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We wished Firefox a happy birthday this week. The famous browser turned 20 years old on September 23rd. Hit the link to check out what we had to say about it.
The Weekly Authority: 👋 Sayonara Stadia
Plus a ton of Pixel news before next week's event, deepfake Bruce Willis, cloned Arctic wolves, and more. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 214th edition here, with plenty Pixel news before next week’s event, a farewell to Google Stadia, deepfake Bruce Willis and more…
Killing Stadia makes me trust Google less
Yeah, the shutdown wasn't unexpected, but it's still a very bad look for the company. Yesterday, Google sent a shockwave through the gaming world by announcing the Google Stadia shutdown. The cloud gaming company — which is only three years old — will terminate its service on January 18, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now get a taste of Android 13
Samsung has opened its One UI 5 beta program to the Galaxy S20. Samsung has opened up the One UI 5 beta program to Galaxy S20 owners. The beta includes all of the improvements found in Android 13 and the changes Samsung made for the Galaxy S22 series. At the...
Forget Dynamic Island, Android should pinch iOS 16's Focus features
Drop the distractions and Focus on what's important. Move over Dynamic Island, there’s a way more useful feature tucked away in Apple’s latest iPhone that should be grabbing the headlines. I’m talking about Focus and its new customizable lock and home screen options. After spending a week with the iPhone 14, I’m convinced this is the feature Android should aim to emulate instead. And the sooner the better.
Better late than never: Galaxy Z Fold 4 finally gets September update
Update: It's already the end of the month, but Samsung has finally pushed out the September 2022 patch. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the large foldable. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.
Apple Watch female health tracking: Everything you need to know
Apple wants to streamline your cycle. Periods shouldn’t be a mess of confusion and stress. Apple Watches can help users log cycles, track symptoms, and gain valuable insight into their bodies. They’ll even predict upcoming periods and identify long-term patterns. Find out more about Apple Watch female health tracking, including what’s now available in the company’s top-tier models.
That 200MP camera is looking more likely for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here's to Samsung's 200MP phone delivering much better images than Motorola's device. Another source has now claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP camera. This comes after two sources made the claim earlier this year. We got a first apparent look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Samsung brings long-overdue September patch to Flip 4
Update: Samsung has finally brought the September 2022 patch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the clamshell foldable. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and let you know if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.
Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model (Updated)
Update: More global pricing details for the Pixel Watch have emerged. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. Another leaker has detailed the UK...
How to connect a wireless controller to a Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch may not be a particularly powerful device, but it is very versatile. Gamers on the go can enjoy their Switch titles anywhere, and others can join in locally if more controllers are on hand. Joy-Cons can double as individual controllers, so extra Pro Controllers aren’t absolutely necessary. Let’s review how to connect a wireless controller to a Nintendo Switch.
The iPhone 14 won't have a physical SIM - here's what that means for you
01What happened to the iPhone 14 physical SIM card?02What is an eSIM?03SIM options on the iPhone 14 series04eSIM pros and cons05Will this affect me?. The new iPhone announcements were all the rage in early September. Now that the dust has settled, it’s time to figure out if you’ll be getting an iPhone 14 device or not. There are plenty of factors to consider, but we know many of you are trying to figure out what the lack of a physical SIM card slot is all about. Let’s tell you all about the topic!
You either don't care about a thin phone, or think it's not a must
The vast majority of polled readers either don't care or simply think a thin phone is nice to have.,. The smartphone thinness war has been over for years now for the most part. This period of mobile development saw various companies tout ultra-thin designs, although this often came with compromises (mainly smaller batteries).
