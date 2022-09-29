Read full article on original website
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
Issey Miyake SS23 Brought Tears of Joy to Paris
On August 9, 2022, the legendary Japanese designer Issey Miyake died. The fashion world was in mourning, and still is in many ways as we approached Paris Fashion Week (and the fashion month) with high hopes to see the late designer put on yet another magical display, but that hasn’t stopped Miyake’s team from beautifully honoring his legacy and craft. As WWD reported, Paris is excited about the return of Japanese designers, as often it is names such as Miyake, Rei Kawakubo of COMME des GARÇONS, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and so on that bring the creativity, the allure, and the conceptual to Paris Fashion Week.
Isabel Marant SS23 Was a Throwback to Her '90s Debut
Since launching her eponymous label in 1994, Isabel Marant has embarked on a journey to create her ideal Marant personality — bold yet summoned by hints of grunge and bohemian chic. The designer’s laidback approach is constantly at the fore, and season after season, Marant proves effortlessly cool style is here to stay.
Met Gala Announces 2023 Theme to Center Around Karl Lagerfeld
The official theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been announced at a press conference in Paris this morning. Next year, the Costume Institute has chosen to spotlight the legendary works of Karl Lagerfeld, focusing on his inimitable sketches. Editors who were in town for Paris Fashion Week, visited Lagerfeld’s photo studio for the announcement. The exhibit, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will make its debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in Spring 2023.
Rei Kawakubo Served Muted Elegance at COMME des GARÇONS SS23
Rei Kawakubo is the quietest oracle in fashion, but her house — COMME des GARÇONS — speaks in volume. It has paved the (run)way for more than 50 years, existing as a monolithic fashion house that’s more than just an incubator of great design, but a hub for creativity. CdG’s work over the years has rightly become grail-worthy and often a source of inspiration for designers and fashionistas alike, so when Kawakubo comes to Paris Fashion Week, you best be paying close attention.
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS23 Served Unadulterated Sensuality
Ludovic de Saint Sernin is known to not just push the boundaries, but to write the full book for them. Since leaving Balmain in 2016, and founding his eponymous brand in 2017, LdSS has carved out his own niche of dressing everyone no matter how they identify. The result is pure sex, unadulterated serves of sensuality smothered in self-confidence and feeling one’s oats.
It Was All a Dream at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS23
“This collection is my dream. I couldn’t explain it to Vivienne, I didn’t know it, I just had to do it. I walked out the house and thought I was in Paris — something about the sky made me realize how much I wanted to be there.” That’s from Andreas Kronthaler, the Austrian Creative Director and design partner to Vivienne Westwood, who (under Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood) has just shown his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week — and wasn’t it just fascinating.
Palace Winter 2022 Collection Lookbook
Following the final drop of its Fall 2022 range, Palace Skateboards has now returned to unveil its upcoming Winter 2022 collection. Showcased through a lookbook shot by Angelo Penetta, the seasonal range expresses a transition into the colder new season. The uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range...
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery
Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
Emerging Label Musty Corp Presents a Vision of Contemporary Avant-Garde for SS23
With any label, emerging or established, it is easy to fall prey to the business of fashion that prioritizes wearability. In that same vein, consumer-focused garments are its cousin, which can sometimes yield a less than exciting product. But for some emerging designers like Tyrone Smith of Musty Corp, the business is not the main focus, the clothes are. In Smith’s case specifically, he just wants to make quality, yet unorthodox pieces that extend a message or two along the way.
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
Moncler Launches Limited-Edition Maya 70 Down Jacket on HBX
Following the premiere of ’s short fashion film and the reveal of its Extraordinary Forever campaign, the Italian fashion house has just unveiled a limited-edition down jacket, dubbed Moncler Maya 70, that has just arrived on HBX. As indicated in its name, the latest design subtly reimagines the Maya...
Josh Sperling Presents 'My Pleasure' at Sorry We're Closed
On view in Brussels until October 22. Windy, vibrant and no matter how many times you’ve seen it, always unpredictable — the work of Josh Sperling is a pleasure to witness. It’s fitting then, that his latest solo exhibition is titled My Pleasure. Housed at Sorry We’re...
HYPEBEAST Magazine Returns With "The Frontiers Issue" Featuring Cover Star NIGO
Following a time of pause since 2020, HYPEBEAST magazine makes its return to publishing with issue 30, The Frontiers Issue. Featuring a special edition cover with NIGO, the publication ventures upon a world far different than it was before – a place of multiple realities that are somehow both intensified and dismantled with every passing moment.
