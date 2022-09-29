Read full article on original website
Nicefellow
2d ago
We need to outlaw fingers too! We've had spit balls, light sabers, rubber band guns, ghost guns.... better outlaw stick and stones as it may break your bones!
HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney for suspect in road rage beating: Video of attack ‘doesn’t tell the full story’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect charged in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, 28-year-old Danielreid Aikau was charged with second-degree assault. Aikau was released last Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after...
KITV.com
Honolulu police arrest man after he robbed a store with a finger gun
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police arrested a man after they said he robbed a store using a finger gun wrapped in a bandana. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Dive Oahu on Ala Moana Boulevard near Kewalo Basin.
KITV.com
City proposes rules banning firearms in "sensitive places" as it prepares for the public carrying of guns
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced proposed rules to protect residents as the city prepares for the public carrying of guns. For Tom Tomimbang, that could be problematic. The retired police officer is the co-owner of 808 Gun Club, which leases space in Kakaako.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
hawaiinewsnow.com
33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a car in Wahiawa Friday night, Honolulu police said. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the intersection of Olive Avenue. According to HPD, it was reported that a 33-year-old male...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022) Hawaii residents who are in Florida are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian barrels over the state. James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. Hawaii GOP candidates vow to...
HFD responds to fire at Kapolei Rail Station
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. The incident happened near the intersection of Harding Avenue and 3rd Avenue. EMS said a 71-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At...
KITV.com
Survivor from Hawaii remembers Las Vegas shooting 5 years later
Exactly 5 years ago, Jeanna Lee, originally from Pearl City, was working as a bartender during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. It was a weekend of country music, friends, and fun, until everything changed the night of October 1st.
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
KITV.com
Man charged on two drug counts for selling cocaine at Hawaii Kai park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was charged Monday on two felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine on two occasions at a Hawaii Kai Park. On or around Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, 2022, Sam Mafi, 32, allegedly sold cocaine at the Kamiloiki Community Park in Hawaii Kai.
Toddler sent to hospital after vehicle hits a home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Police Department said […]
Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Do red light cameras really prevent crashes? Vehicle safety group says yes
At least 10 red light cameras will be installed in Honolulu by the beginning of next year — but are they really effective at preventing crashes?. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the answer is yes. The group found that cameras have reduced fatal red light crashes by 21% in the U.S.
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
1 in critical condition after crash in Wahiawa
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a motorcycle and vehicle collision that left one in serious condition.
