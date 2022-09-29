ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

AFP

Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll

The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
NBC Chicago

White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut

A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
The Independent

White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement

The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.“Opec’s decision to cut productions quotas is short sighted. while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Ms Jeane-Pierre.“It’s clear that Opec+ is aligning with Russia with...
Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet

As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
