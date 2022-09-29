Read full article on original website
Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll
The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut
A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Time for U.S. to Reevaluate Saudi Relationship, Sen. Chris Murphy Says Ahead of OPEC Output Cut
OPEC+'s plans to cut oil production is a "mistake," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. "I think it is a mistake on their part. And I think it's time for a wholesale re-revaluation of the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia," Murphy told CNBC. "I think you've got to be very careful...
BA.5 Cases Continue Decline as Other Omicron Subvariants Increase Across U.S.
The BA.5 omicron subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States for more than three months, is still responsible for 4-in-5 cases of the virus, but its grip is beginning to loosen as two other variants gain steam. According to the latest figures from the...
Ukraine Takes Back Dozens of Towns in ‘Annexed' Regions; Putin Is ‘Out of Moves,' Ex-CIA Chief Says
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian forces have counted more gains on the battlefield, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailing more "good news from the front lines" in his nightly address Tuesday. Rapid and significant gains have been...
President Biden Surveys Hurricane-Ravaged Fort Myers, Meets With Victims in Florida
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside for now. “Today we have...
The U.S. Is Not Harvesting as Many Fish as It Could, Driving Up Imports
In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time record of production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Fish is a key source of protein, making it essential in feeding the growing world population. In the United States, New...
Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying
Could another COVID wave be in store this winter? The seasonal shift has marked dramatic changes each year of the pandemic so far, but as a third winter approaches, experts are on edge for what could happen -- and there's one early sign they're watching. In each of the last...
Russia's Lone Female Cosmonaut Launched to Space From US, Alongside First Native American Woman to Orbit Earth
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. Their SpaceX flight was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which ripped across the state last week. “I...
Elon Musk's Plans for Twitter May Take Inspiration From Chinese Super Apps
Elon Musk's revived $44 billion deal to buy Twitter sparked fresh debate over what the billionaire will do with the service if he eventually owns it. On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that buying Twitter is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app." He did not provide further details. Musk may...
Putin Signs Annexation of Ukrainian Regions Despite Mounting Losses for Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in defiance of international laws, were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier...
German Minister Criticizes U.S. Over ‘Astronomical' Natural Gas Prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Apple Reportedly in Talks to Make AirPods and Beats Headphones in India
Apple has asked suppliers to begin making some of its AirPods and Beats headphones in India as early as next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report Wednesday. The talks mark the company's latest attempt to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions in China due to Covid lockdowns and increased U.S.-China trade tensions.
Virgin Atlantic Ceases Operations in Hong Kong, Cites Russian Airspace Closure ‘Complexities'
British airline Virgin Atlantic announced Wednesday it was permanently ceasing operations in Hong Kong. The move, which is related to the closure of Russian airspace, ends the airline's 30-year presence in the Asian financial hub. Virgin Atlantic said it would terminate its London Heathrow to Hong Kong flight route and...
White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement
The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.“Opec’s decision to cut productions quotas is short sighted. while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Ms Jeane-Pierre.“It’s clear that Opec+ is aligning with Russia with...
Hacktivists Seek to Aid Iran Protests With Cyberattacks and Tips on How to Bypass Internet Censorship
Protests erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died after being held in custody. The Iranian government disrupted internet connectivity and blocked access to social media services like WhatsApp and Instagram. Anonymous and other hacking groups are organizing online to orchestrate cyberattacks...
Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday ahead of a tight election on Oct. 30
Lettuce at $8? Inflation in Australia Is Hurting Everyone From Restaurant Owners to Diners
Food prices are rising at one of the fastest rates among consumer goods in Australia. Costs of fruit and vegetables rose 18.6% in August compared to a year ago, according to the latest update by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Australia, like many countries, is battling record-high inflation. Annual inflation...
Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
