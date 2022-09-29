While the U.S. 10-Year real yield is at its highest level since 2010, gold remains uplifted. Despite this outperformance, the pair should reconnect again. With gold and mining stocks enjoying oversold bounces on Sep. 27, the pace of the PMs' recent drawdowns was poised to normalize at some point. Also, since asset prices don't move in a straight line, daily declines of 1% or more often result in countertrend rallies along the way.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO