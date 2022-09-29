Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Australia's Optus Says 'Deeply Sorry' for Cyberattack
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest telcoms firm Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, on Saturday ran a full-page apology in major newspapers for a "devastating" cyberattack 10 days ago and pointed affected customers to a new help site. "We're deeply sorry that a cyberattack has happened on our watch," the company...
US News and World Report
Iran Lawmakers Chant 'Thank You, Police' Amid Growing Public Fury Over Woman's Death
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian lawmakers chanted "thank you, thank you, police" during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from Iranian...
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA・
US News and World Report
U.N. Ship to Deliver Ukrainian Wheat to Somalia -Ministry
KYIV (Reuters) - A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan under...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Under Water: How the Bank of England Threw Markets a Lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated. Wild gyrations in financial markets in response to a government "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 meant that swathes...
US News and World Report
Suspected Chinese Hackers Tampered With Widely Used Customer Chat Program -Researchers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds. U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a blog post it had discovered malicious software being...
US News and World Report
Putin Signs Decrees Paving Way for Annexation of Two Ukraine Regions
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed decrees paving the way for the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be formally annexed into Russia. The decrees, made public by the Kremlin, said Putin had recognised the two regions as independent territories. This is an intermediary step...
US News and World Report
Latvia to Remain Russia's Critic as Prime Minister Wins Election
RIGA (Reuters) -The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government. The results - with 96% of districts counted - mean Latvia should remain a...
TechCrunch
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
Nature.com
Influence of green technology, green energy consumption, energy efficiency, trade, economic development and FDI on climate change in South Asia
Climate change policy has several potential risks. The purpose of this study is to investigate the impact of green technology development, green energy consumption, energy efficiency, foreign direct investment, economic growth, and trade (imports and exports) on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in South Asia from 1981 to 2018. We employed Breusch Pagan LM, bias-corrected scaled LM, and Pesaran CD as part of a series of techniques that can assist in resolving the problem of cross-sectional dependence. First and second generation unit root tests are used to assess the stationarity of the series, Pedroni and Kao tests are used to test co-integration. The long-term associations are examined using fully modified ordinary least square (FMOLS) and panel dynamic ordinary least square (DOLS) for robustness. The results revealed that trade, growth rate, and exports significantly increase GHG emissions. This accepted the leakage phenomenon. The results also demonstrated that green technology development, green energy consumption, energy efficiency, and imports all have a significant negative correlation with GHG emissions. Imports, advanced technical processes, a transition from non-green energy to green energy consumption, and energy efficiency are thus critical components in executing climate change legislation. These findings highlight the profound importance of green technology development and green energy for ecologically sustainable development in the South Asian countries and act as a crucial resource for other nations throughout the world when it comes to ecological security. This research recommends the consumption of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies in order to mitigate climate change and the government's implementation of the most recent policies to neutralize GHG emissions in order to achieve sustainable development.
CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
U.S. CFTC Must Seek Admissions of Wrongdoing From Wall Street, Commissioner Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street companies and others that break the rules should be required to admit their wrongdoing when settling enforcement actions, especially as the growth of retail investing puts more Americans at risk, a U.S. regulator told Reuters. Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading...
Nature.com
Fate identification and management strategies of non-recyclable plastic waste through the integration of material flow analysis and leakage hotspot modeling
Low priority on waste management has impacted the complex environmental issue of plastic waste pollution, as evident by results of this study where it was found that 24.3% of waste generation in Jakarta and Bandung is emitted into the waterway due to the high intensity of human activity in the urban area. In this study, we investigated the viable integration between material flow analysis and leakage hotspot modeling to improve management strategies for plastic pollution in water systems and open environments. Using a multi-criteria assessment of plastic leakage from current waste management, a material flow analysis was developed on a city-wide scale defining the fate of plastic waste. Geospatial analysis was assigned to develop a calculation for identification and hydrological analysis while identifying the potential amount of plastic leakage to the river system. The results show that 2603 tons of plastic accumulated along the mainstream of the Ciliwung River on an annual basis, and a high-density population like that in Bandung discarded 1547 tons in a one-year period to the Cikapundung River. The methods and results of this study are applicable towards improving the control mechanisms of river rejuvenation from plastic leakage by addressing proper management in concentrated locations.
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
US News and World Report
Swedish Police Will Cooperate With Danish, German Forces on Gas Leak Probe - PM
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police will cooperate with Danish and German counterparts to investigate what caused the explosions on the two gas pipelines in the Baltic sea, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday. "It is, of course, important to establish what has happened, the cause of the leaks. We have...
US News and World Report
West ‘Doomed’: Putin Declares ‘Anti-Colonial’ War After Annexing Ukraine Oblasts
President Vladimir Putin in perhaps his most venomous anti-Western public comments ever declared the beginning of a new anti-colonial movement against the “doomed” governments of the U.S. and its allies, speaking at a ceremony Friday in which he formally declared dominion over parts of Ukraine. [. READ:. Putin...
US News and World Report
EU Condemns Russian Annexation, Will Never Accept 'Illegal' Referendums
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Friday it firmly condemned the annexation by Russia of occupied Ukraine regions, adding it would never recognise "illegal" referendums held there and would tighten its sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow. The European Council, which groups the 27 EU member states, said...
TechCrunch
HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup
Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
US News and World Report
Soccer-Violence, Mismanagement Plague Volatile Indonesian Scene
(Reuters) - Volatile crowds and violent fan groups have long been a hallmark of Indonesian soccer, left reeling from Saturday's rioting in East Java in which 129 people were killed following Arema FC's defeat by Persebaya Surabaya. The sport is the country's most popular, with huge crowds turning out for...
FIFA・
