Police respond to reports of shots fired on the North Side

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police responded to two separate crime scenes early Thursday morning on this North Side and it is not yet known if the are incidents are related.

As officers investigated at the first scene along Manhattan Street near Liverpool Street in the city’s Manchester neighborhood, Channel 11 saw shell casings along the road.

About three miles away on East Ohio Street near the 16th Street Bridge, we saw a blue Kia with multiple bullet holes.

Police have not said if anyone was injured at either scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

