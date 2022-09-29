Read full article on original website
Related
uni.edu
All State Strings Workshop
Getting ready to audition for Iowa All-State Orchestra? Join us for a workshop featuring the University of Northern Iowa String Faculty and members of the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra. The workshop will include instrument-specific sessions on each of the required All-State string excerpts, plus best practice tips on preparing for your audition. Attendees will get to work with the UNI faculty and will benefit from helpful tips and practice techniques to help you prepare. The morning concludes with a read-through session with members of the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra so that you can experience the excerpts in the context of the whole piece. Join us for this exciting and beneficial event!
uni.edu
Panther Visit Day
Explore the beautiful UNI campus, residence halls and top-chef-worthy dining (voted best college food in Iowa), meet students and professors in your area of interest and admissions counselors and advisors, who will happily answer any question. 9:15-9:45 am. 10:00-11:00 am. 11:15-12:00 pm. 12:00 pm. 1:00-3:00 pm. Check in/browsing fair. Presentation/student...
uni.edu
Roses Are Red: A Radio Play
Are you a fan of true crime podcasts? With only sounds and voices to guide you, join us in a chilling episode of Crime Shape Shifters. Not everyone loves Valentine's Day. This is especially true for Cayenne Pepper, who wakes up on February 14th to find a rose and poem outside her door, the town's notorious serial killer’s calling card. The Hosts join the victims of these horrid crimes to retell their story for you to enjoy!
Comments / 0