Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney dazzles in a 1920s-inspired gown by Atelier Versace
Not only is Amal Clooney a constant inspiration for workwear, but the human rights lawyer also knows how to make an impact when dressing up for an evening soirée. Last night, she was spotted in an elegant ensemble as she arrived at the Albie Awards, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, her and husband George's organisation.
Harper's Bazaar
Cher Can't Stop Serving Looks at Paris Fashion Week
Cher's appearances at Paris Fashion Week may be one of the best surprises to come from the glamorous affair. This Wednesday, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, 76, took to the runway, closing the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show hand in hand with creative director Olivier Rousteing. Cher looked cool as ever in a black, white, and gray catsuit with sculpted shoulders and built-in gloves by the designer. She paired the piece with chunky black platform boots and electric silver eye shadow.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Takes Paris in an Oversized Leather Jacket and Pretty Heels
The queen of oversized jackets is back with a new look. Last night in Paris, Hailey Bieber stepped out in a cool all-black party ensemble. The model wore a skintight, strapless minidress with cutouts under a leather crocodile-embossed trench coat that fell below the dress—both by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Harper's Bazaar
22 BAZAAR Editor-Approved Fashion Deals from the Saks Friends and Family Sale
The Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale is known for two things. First, a rare 25 percent off new fall items, and second, a very short window to take advantage of the deal: The current sale is already over on Monday, October 3. That gives shoppers just 4 days to comb through more than 54,000 items—and not everyone can prioritize the hunt for a deeply discounted Rodarte mushroom dress worn by Lorde (which, yes, is on sale at Saks right now) over things like, uh, life. So when this year's event officially went live, I didn't run to fill my own cart. I ran to Slack to poll the BAZAAR team on the selections everyone should buy first.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Hermes's New Store Is Basically a Brownstone Filled With Birkins
Picture this meet-cute: You're walking down the street when your tote bag somehow snaps in half. An Hermès store manager rushes in out of nowhere, picks up the contents of your purse, and replaces it with a red Hermès Mini Kelly bag. It sounds like the plot of a movie, but in fact, it was the plot of a musical extravaganza that took place—for one night only!—at the new Hermès flagship at 706 Madison Avenue, to celebrate the store’s opening.
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Red-Carpet Looks from Amal and George Clooney's Albie Awards
Amal and George Clooney hosted their first Albie Awards last night in New York City. The event, hosted by the couple's Clooney Foundation, was held at the historic New York Public Library, and guests included the pair's Hollywood friends—Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford—as well as the moment's hottest entertainment, arts, business, journalism, and fashion personalities.
Harper's Bazaar
Karl Lagerfeld’s Career Is the Theme of the 2023 Met Gala
In the The First Monday in May, Karl Lagerfeld said, "It's a little boring when designers say they are artists, especially when they say it themselves." The 2016 documentary—about how The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion exhibition comes together each year ahead of the Met Gala—discussed the perennial debate of whether fashion is art, and Lagerfeld was notably staunch in his belief that he was simply a dressmaker.
Harper's Bazaar
Do Revenge Deserves a Place in the Teen Movie Canon
Poor Generation Z: Unlike those of us who grew up in the late '90s and early aughts, they haven't experienced the joy of coming of age during a glorious era of teen comedies. Blockbuster hits from She's All That to Not Another Teen Movie to Mean Girls captured the chaotic essence of the new millennium maybe more than any other form of media. But despite the presence of wildly popular teen shows like Euphoria, the teen movie—by definition, a light comedy that dives into the "emotional torrent of adolescence"—hasn't had a 2020s renaissance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Lucas Bravo: What you don't know about me
When you meet Lucas Bravo, you half expect to see him with frying pan in hand, offering to make you eggs. His role as chef Gabriel, in Netflix's Emily in Paris, has made him a household name (with pin-up status) but it is, interestingly enough, not the career move that he considers life-changing.
Harper's Bazaar
Rarely Seen Photos of Angelina Jolie
We're so impressed with Angelina Jolie, the actress, director, and activist, that we've followed nearly every move she's made (and every outfit she's worn) over the past couple of decades. It also means we've become very, very familiar of certain photos of her—in her scribbled-on wedding dress, wearing the famously high-slit gown, you know the ones. But today, we thought we'd round up those images of her we're not so familiar with, that give us a more candid or unexpected view of Jolie instead. Check out our favorites here.
Harper's Bazaar
Your Preview of the Best Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Fashion Deals
Nordstrom's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale bring out the planners in all of us, even the type-B shoppers who usually let a mixture of mood and fate decide when to whip out their credit cards. The 2021 Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were a marathon shopping event: Over the course of the holiday weekend, we found Ganni, Nili Lotan, The Row, and hundreds of other designers for more than 50 percent off, with escalating deals added throughout the sale. We have a feeling that history will repeat itself in 2022 with even more must-have fashion deals.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey and Justin Bieber Hold Hands During an Afternoon Stroll in LA
The Biebers looked close as ever during a recent afternoon stroll. The model and the pop star were photographed while out and bout in LA yesterday, where they held hands as they drank some coffee while walking through Beverly Hills. For the day out, the duo showed off their couple style in light casual looks.
Comments / 0