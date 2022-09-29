Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
voiceofmotown.com
Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education rule-making amendment on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including an amendment that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s in Charleston a big success
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today was the 10th annual “West Virginia Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research.” Despite the rainy, chilly weather, dozens of people showed up at Capitol Market for a good cause Saturday morning. It’s estimated that one million Americans may have Parkinson’s, but no one is really sure. Money raised will help launch […]
wyso.org
Ohio Democrats blast Republican Mike DeWine for being 'weak' on policies and special interests
Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
wfxrtv.com
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
lootpress.com
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships Donating $400,000 to Schools and Universities
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville are announcing a partnership with multiple WV Schools and United Ways of West Virginia. Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and others speak out against Amendment 2
When West Virginians head to the ballot in a few weeks they will vote on an issue that deals with their tax dollars. It is called Amendment 2.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
Division of Forestry: The Role of a West Virginia Forester
The job of a modern forester blends planning, biology, conservation, management, diplomacy and technology, as well as other areas of essential knowledge. Over the decades, the role has evolved in scope and complexity, shaped by public attitudes toward forests and our environment as a whole. Early in the nation’s history,...
How would West Virginia counties make up for revenue losses if Amendment 2 passes?
The Randolph County Commission hosted a town hall meeting to discuss Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on West Virginia voters' ballots this November.
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvpublic.org
Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens
Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
wvxu.org
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats
Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
wymt.com
Kentucky recoups $15 million from previous administration’s mill investment, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Commonwealth has secured the return of former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized, officials with the Governor’s office released in a statement Thursday. The governor also said...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Plugging In: Feds approve West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia that will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and...
Comments / 0