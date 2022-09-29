ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial

In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
VIRGINIA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Education rule-making amendment on West Virginia ballot

CHARLESTON — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including an amendment that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s in Charleston a big success

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today was the 10th annual “West Virginia Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research.” Despite the rainy, chilly weather, dozens of people showed up at Capitol Market for a good cause Saturday morning. It’s estimated that one million Americans may have Parkinson’s, but no one is really sure. Money raised will help launch […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
lootpress.com

Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships Donating $400,000 to Schools and Universities

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville are announcing a partnership with multiple WV Schools and United Ways of West Virginia. Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ellison
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Legislature#Democratic#Sierra Ferrell#State Party#Metronews#The Democratic Party#Kansans
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
Lootpress

Division of Forestry: The Role of a West Virginia Forester

The job of a modern forester blends planning, biology, conservation, management, diplomacy and technology, as well as other areas of essential knowledge. Over the decades, the role has evolved in scope and complexity, shaped by public attitudes toward forests and our environment as a whole. Early in the nation’s history,...
AGRICULTURE
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wvpublic.org

Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens

Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvxu.org

Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats

Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Plugging In: Feds approve West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia that will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy