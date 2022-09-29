ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast

Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

What a Hurricane Hunter Sees When They’re in a Storm’s Eye

As Hurricane Ian heads for the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky, flying through the center of the intensifying storm. With each pass, the planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2022 hurricane field program. He described the experience aboard a P-3 Orion as it plunges through the eyewall of a hurricane and the technology the team is using to gauge hurricane behavior in real time.What happens aboard a hurricane hunter during a storm?Basically, we take...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy