WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
natureworldnews.com
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
91% chance La Niña impacts fall, National Weather Service says
Meteorologists are pretty confident the La Niña conditions we've seen all year are going to be with us at least a few months longer.
Western rainfall to bring drought relief, increase flood risk
Flooding and mudslides have been common in the Southwest since Tropical Storm Kay brought an increase in moisture to the region last week. AccuWeather forecasters say that more drenching rain is on the way. After days of scorching, record-shattering heat in the western United States, cooler air has filtered in...
Hurricane Danielle Path: Spaghetti Models as Storm Gathers Strength
The storm isn't expected to pose an immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists, and there are no warnings in effect.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
N.J weather: remnants of Hurricane Ian mean inches of rain and gusty winds this weekend
The residual effects of Hurricane Ian will linger into the weekend, bringing periodic rainfall, strong winds and a risk of coastal flooding before the tropical cyclone finally loses steam mid-week, forecasters say. Communities located in the southern coastal area, stretching from Atlantic City to Cape May, are likely to receive...
Fall weather not going anywhere for now
“Temperatures are going to be absolutely fantastic,” National Weather Service New Orleans lead forecaster Phil Grigsby said of the conditions.
Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast
Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
What a Hurricane Hunter Sees When They’re in a Storm’s Eye
As Hurricane Ian heads for the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky, flying through the center of the intensifying storm. With each pass, the planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2022 hurricane field program. He described the experience aboard a P-3 Orion as it plunges through the eyewall of a hurricane and the technology the team is using to gauge hurricane behavior in real time.What happens aboard a hurricane hunter during a storm?Basically, we take...
