Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump's resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and...
Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?
Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
Bill Clinton says Democrats can hold control of Congress, but warns Republicans will find ways to 'scare the living daylights out of swing voters'
"That's what they did in 2021 when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox," Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates
Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger
It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
Hard-line candidates could put governors races at risk for GOP
Pro-Trump candidates running for governor in critical battleground states are confronting a familiar problem shared by their House and Senate counterparts, as they risk alienating voters with some of their hard-line views. In states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidates have tacked to the right on issues...
Fairfield Sun Times
Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’
Republican Ryan Zinke, Libertarian John Lamb, and Democrat Monica Tranel debate in Butte for the U.S. House of Representatives. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke,...
Daily Beast
What the Hell Was the GOP Thinking Pushing Such Garbage Candidates?
Republicans are not sending us their best. Thanks to a crop of Trumpy primary winners, Republicans are effectively conceding seats that could be winnable with better candidates. Let’s start in Michigan, where news broke this week that Trump-endorsed House candidate John Gibbs argued against women’s suffrage while in college. But...
How to Watch Donald Trump's Michigan Rally With Tudor Dixon
The former president's rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night.
The Supreme Court can’t escape the 2020 presidential race and is already involved in 2024 politics
CNN — An obscure legal theory promoted by allies of former President Donald Trump during the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election will soon have its day before the Supreme Court. With the midterm elections – and 2024 presidential rumors – serving as a backdrop, the Supreme Court...
In key midterm states, Dem voters move on from abortion, now say protecting democracy top election issue
After Democratic candidates spent the past several months campaigning with laser-focus on abortion, recent polls found Democratic voters in multiple key midterm states say their top concern going into November is "threats to the democracy. A Marist Poll survey among Pennsylvanians discovered that "preserving democracy" is the top issue to...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Republicans Continue to Double Down
With the primary season officially over, conventional wisdom suggests that Republican candidates should now be pretending to pivot to the political center to pick up the less-Trumpy conservative voters that they need to win in November, especially in swing states. Some, like GOP Senate hopeful Don Bolduc, of New Hampshire, seem to have fallen in line. “I have come to the conclusion—and I want to be definitive on this—the election was not stolen,” Bolduc told Granite State voters last week, two days after winning his primary.
Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he'll run in 2024.
Editorial: Michigan Republicans are riding stolen election lies to political oblivion
In January 2021, four days after the now-infamous assault on the U.S. Capitol, the Free Press published an editorial documenting the roles 28 Michigan Republicans had played in the unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Headlined “People of the lie,” the editorial described how a small group of...
