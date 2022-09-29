ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Los Angeles Times

Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?

Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
WashingtonExaminer

Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates

Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
The Atlantic

Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger

It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
The Hill

Hard-line candidates could put governors races at risk for GOP

Pro-Trump candidates running for governor in critical battleground states are confronting a familiar problem shared by their House and Senate counterparts, as they risk alienating voters with some of their hard-line views. In states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidates have tacked to the right on issues...
Fairfield Sun Times

Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’

Republican Ryan Zinke, Libertarian John Lamb, and Democrat Monica Tranel debate in Butte for the U.S. House of Representatives. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke,...
Daily Beast

What the Hell Was the GOP Thinking Pushing Such Garbage Candidates?

Republicans are not sending us their best. Thanks to a crop of Trumpy primary winners, Republicans are effectively conceding seats that could be winnable with better candidates. Let’s start in Michigan, where news broke this week that Trump-endorsed House candidate John Gibbs argued against women’s suffrage while in college. But...
The Atlantic

Republicans Continue to Double Down

With the primary season officially over, conventional wisdom suggests that Republican candidates should now be pretending to pivot to the political center to pick up the less-Trumpy conservative voters that they need to win in November, especially in swing states. Some, like GOP Senate hopeful Don Bolduc, of New Hampshire, seem to have fallen in line. “I have come to the conclusion—and I want to be definitive on this—the election was not stolen,” Bolduc told Granite State voters last week, two days after winning his primary.
