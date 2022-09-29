Read full article on original website
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Farmer finds rare ancient treasure in Gaza while planting an olive tree — but discovery may be in "immediate danger"
Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza. The discovery...
More than 130 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA・
Recently Discovered Ancient Shipwreck Proves That Traders Still Visited Even After the Islamic Conquest of the Holy Land
Recently, in the collective community Maagan Michael, Israel, known as a kibbutz, an ancient shipwreck was discovered, loaded with cargo. The ship was made from walnut trees and fir. It sank "in the shallow waters off what is today the Israeli coastal community of Maagan Michael more than 1,200 years ago." [i]
Hoard of Islamic era gold and silver coins found behind Egyptian temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered a nearly 1,000-year-old cache of gold and silver coins behind a temple in Esna, a city located along the Nile River. The hoard, which was discovered by a team of researchers from Egypt's Supreme Council for Archaeology, includes coins minted throughout different parts of the Islamic era, which began in A.D. 610 (opens in new tab), when Muhammad received his first revelation, and lasted until approximately the 13th century (opens in new tab).
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,″ often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed violate security.. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.
Pope calls on Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed great concern at the escalation in Ukraine after Moscow annexed four regions and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons. “My appeal is addressed first and foremost to the President of the Russian Federation, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence...
Thrillist
Abandoned Towns Across America You Can Actually Visit
Everyone’s chasing riches in the land of opportunity. But when the riches run out—or were never there at all—it’s time to pick up and move on to the next. This is the story of countless boom towns during the Gold Rush when mines dried up and when Gilded Age industrial sites collapsed—and it’s a big reason why America is dotted with so many abandoned towns built during the 19th and 20th centuries.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Mexico (September 29, 2022)
As of September 29, 2022, Carlos Slim Helu was the wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated net worth of 77.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by German Larrea Mota Velasco (No. 2, $21.6 billion), Ricardo Salinas Pliego (No. 3, $10.7 billion); and Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala (No. 4, $6.1 billion). Alejandro...
This Day in History: September 28
The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.
Historians Trash DeSantis' Understanding of U.S. History—'Beyond Ignorance'
Ron DeSantis's claim that the American revolution "caused people to question slavery" has been rejected by historians.
Daily Beast
Can This Very Private, Very Rich American Save Reggae?
Jamaican reggae music has an unlikely yet passionate ambassador—a white American businessman of a certain age who is investing big energy and even bigger money to spread the gospel of reggae and lure tourists to its source. His name is Joe Bogdanovich. This California native could have invested his fortune anywhere in the world, but he chose the island nation of Jamaica. He doesn’t like to talk about where his money originally came from, but it is well known that he is the grandson and heir of the late Martin J. Bogdanovich, the founder of StarKist Tuna.
Daily Beast
Bitcoin’s Climate Damage Is on Par With Beef and Crude Oil
It’s abundantly clear that the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is a pernicious blight on the environment and efforts to fight climate change—no matter how much Bitcoin advocates say otherwise. And it turns out the costs of Bitcoin’s environmental destruction is on par with that of the...
Pharaoh Ramesses II Era Burial Cave Uncovered at Israeli Beach
The 13th-century BCE burial cave was discovered by accident when a mechanical digger penetrated its roof.
Developer who turned Caribbean dreams into nightmares in £226m fraud
David Ames persuaded thousands of people to invest holiday homes in resorts that were never built
In sacred Brazil dunes, critics see evangelical encroachment
SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — The vast blanket of white sand overlooking Salvador is a place to escape rumbling traffic, pinging phones and crying children. A space to find solitude and, increasingly, God. Evangelicals have been converging on the massive Abaete dune system for some 25 years but especially lately,...
