Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
How accurate were Hurricane Ian’s landfall forecasts? It’s complicated
JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- – One of the more heated recent topics on Hurricane Ian was the landfall forecasts and their accuracy. So, how accurate were Ian’s landfall forecasts? It’s a bit complex. The First Warning. The National Hurricane Center, and many meteorologists around the country, began to...
News4Jax.com
Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Even though it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, St. Johns County officials said Tropical Storm Ian still left millions of dollars in damage in its wake when it blew through the area last week. St. Johns County Commissioners were briefed Thursday...
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark
The rumors aren’t completely true. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island. An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
By the numbers: 620,000 Floridians still without power in wake of Ian; death toll varies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to give an update on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. As of Monday, most of the efforts are concentrated in Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Crews have been scrambling since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa Island on Wednesday to help those affected.
News4Jax.com
Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
River City Beats | “Wind Your Body” by King Eddie
King Eddie and the Pili Pili Band are Florida’s oldest reggae band, having played in North Florida for over 40 years. “Pili Pili” is Swahili for pepper sauce, a fitting name for this reggae band with a hot beat. The band formed in 1979, and the change in members through the years has been so great that King Eddie is the only constant member since 1981.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. – A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
News4Jax.com
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million for his campaign and an associated leadership committee in a three-month period. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with the big...
News4Jax.com
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. – Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on...
News4Jax.com
Fore! New Stillwater Golf and Country Club tees off
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Northeast Florida is a golfer’s dream. The ability to play almost year-round and the region is packed with a plethora of both cost-friendly and challenging courses. The latest offering is located along a 3.5-mile stretch of Country Road 210 in St. Johns that already boasts three of the area’s most popular layouts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Cocktails of Sweetness empowering women
Charmae Allen launched her mixology truck “Cocktails of Sweetness” to share her passion for quality cocktails and connect with the community. She books for events and more all over Northeast Florida. She has also partnered up with a group for an upcoming female empowerment conference. Chic Chat Presents...
Comments / 0