On a pleasantly crisp September day, three women walked along Broad Avenue, pausing at Broad and Banks Seafood. They went inside, presented the manager behind the counter with a flyer and launched into a spiel they had already run through several times that day: During school hours, will you agree not to serve or employ people of school age? And if you see a student lingering, will you call the truancy center?

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO