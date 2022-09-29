ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

STARC names Slidell facility after pioneer Laura Delaup

STARC’s facility in Slidell officially has a new name that honors the organization’s original pioneer: Laura Delaup. At a ceremony Sept. 27, STARC leaders gathered to rename the group's Fremaux Building on U.S. 190 “The Laura Delaup Center.”. “Laura Delaup and her daughter, Heaven, are the reason...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party

“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Jefferson Parish, LA
Education
City
Marrero, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Society
NOLA.com

Going door to door, New Orleans school officials ask businesses to report truants

On a pleasantly crisp September day, three women walked along Broad Avenue, pausing at Broad and Banks Seafood. They went inside, presented the manager behind the counter with a flyer and launched into a spiel they had already run through several times that day: During school hours, will you agree not to serve or employ people of school age? And if you see a student lingering, will you call the truancy center?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Mayor Cantrell, just pay the first-class difference and move on

New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner says Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes the city some money. In a Sept. 27 memo that provides guidance without the force of law, Turner said the mayor, as an elected official, is a city employee bound by the same travel policies as all city employees, based on her reading of a July 1 policy crafted by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Lincoln High School#Racism#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#White School Board#The School Board
NOLA.com

Slidell courthouse, council chambers must be remediated for mold

South Louisiana residents know all too well how high humidity can lead to problems with mold. The city of Slidell is dealing with such a situation currently at both the City Council Chambers and City Court of East St. Tammany, where mold and/or mold spores have been detected. There was...
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
WWL

Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy