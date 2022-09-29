Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish gives $100K to Christian crisis-pregnancy center to hire staff, repair buildings
Jefferson Parish is giving $100,000 to a Gretna-based nonprofit that provides resources to families facing unexpected pregnancies and advocates against abortion. The Parish Council signed off on the donation to the Community Center for Life, Inc. on Wednesday at the request of District 1 Council member Marion Edwards. The Christian...
WDSU
NOLA-PS officials go door to door in New Orleans shedding light on Attendance Awareness Month
NEW ORLEANS — September is "Attendance Awareness Month" and NOLA Public Schools have been trying their best to spread awareness throughout our city on the severe impacts of being absent from school. At least 100 workers and volunteers with the school system canvassed areas across New Orleans, from Uptown...
NOLA.com
STARC names Slidell facility after pioneer Laura Delaup
STARC’s facility in Slidell officially has a new name that honors the organization’s original pioneer: Laura Delaup. At a ceremony Sept. 27, STARC leaders gathered to rename the group's Fremaux Building on U.S. 190 “The Laura Delaup Center.”. “Laura Delaup and her daughter, Heaven, are the reason...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party
“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NOLA.com
Going door to door, New Orleans school officials ask businesses to report truants
On a pleasantly crisp September day, three women walked along Broad Avenue, pausing at Broad and Banks Seafood. They went inside, presented the manager behind the counter with a flyer and launched into a spiel they had already run through several times that day: During school hours, will you agree not to serve or employ people of school age? And if you see a student lingering, will you call the truancy center?
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Mayor Cantrell, just pay the first-class difference and move on
New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner says Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes the city some money. In a Sept. 27 memo that provides guidance without the force of law, Turner said the mayor, as an elected official, is a city employee bound by the same travel policies as all city employees, based on her reading of a July 1 policy crafted by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño.
NOLA.com
Here's why we mark Night Out Against Crime in October, unlike most of the United States
In most of the United States, the National Night Out Against Crime is on the first Tuesday in August. But August daily temperatures in New Orleans average 84.7 degrees, so local police decided some years ago to move their events to a cooler time of year. This year, it's Oct....
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
NOLA.com
Slidell courthouse, council chambers must be remediated for mold
South Louisiana residents know all too well how high humidity can lead to problems with mold. The city of Slidell is dealing with such a situation currently at both the City Council Chambers and City Court of East St. Tammany, where mold and/or mold spores have been detected. There was...
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
NOLA.com
This Marine Corps veteran 'doesn't play.' Can he fix New Orleans' streets?
Six months ago, the officials in charge of New Orleans’ $2.2 billion street and waterline program promised that big changes were coming, to speed projects that were bogged down in endless delays. Today, City Council members say they’re still deluged with pleas for help, from weary residents of the...
Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
WWL-TV
'We have no Plan B' | Organizer says NOPD plan to halt crime has to work
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members were there. So was New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, and the recently hired police consultants, former New York Police commander Fausto Pichardo and management guru John Linder. The main item on the menu: public safety. The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation’s...
NOLA.com
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
WDSU
New Orleans CAO says Mayor LaToya Cantrell must repay travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' Chief Administrative Officer said Friday that he would enforce the travel policy as it relates to recent travel upgrades made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It follows a ruling by the city attorney that the mayor is considered a city employee. The New Orleans Chief...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
iheart.com
