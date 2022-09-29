Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
L'Observateur
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS
(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
wrkf.org
From our coastal desk, a look at the indigenous communities who call Louisiana home
The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
WWL-TV
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn't the Lake You're Thinking
Toledo Bend might be our best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain? The answer will surprise you - for a moment.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
fox8live.com
Louisiana oyster growers bitterly oppose Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South of Empire near the barrier islands, Nathan Jurisich mans the controls of one of his family’s oyster boats as it scrapes the water bottom. “There’s not too many of us left,” said the 30-year-old Jurisich, a fourth-generation oysterman in a business many young people now avoid.
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
klax-tv.com
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Gains Control of Ancestral Lands
The Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and the city of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Chairman and CEO of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite says, “It is truly a delight, a joy to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe as well to...
L'Observateur
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
NOLA.com
Guest column: The Missouri approach to juvenile justice would work here too, if Louisiana would give it a real chance
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling that will allow Louisiana to move forward with its proposed plan to house adjudicated youth in a facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This decision contradicts everything we know about youth facilities. As the...
brproud.com
Can Hurricane Ian impact Louisiana home insurance?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in Louisiana are thankful to be spared from Hurricane Ian, but one expert tells me it’s possible the effects of the storm can still hit home. “I think you can expect gulf states’ premiums to be affected negatively,” said Jeremy Robicheaux, Owner...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish gives $100K to Christian crisis-pregnancy center to hire staff, repair buildings
Jefferson Parish is giving $100,000 to a Gretna-based nonprofit that provides resources to families facing unexpected pregnancies and advocates against abortion. The Parish Council signed off on the donation to the Community Center for Life, Inc. on Wednesday at the request of District 1 Council member Marion Edwards. The Christian...
KTBS
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
bizmagsb.com
CABL opposes four constitutional amendments on Louisiana’s November ballot
The nonpartisan good government Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) issued its recommendations Thursday for the eight amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot, and the group opposes half of them, including a proposal to officially make slavery and forced labor illegal. CABL supports two of the...
