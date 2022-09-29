ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

L'Observateur

LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS

(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
WWL-TV

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
klax-tv.com

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Gains Control of Ancestral Lands

The Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and the city of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Chairman and CEO of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite says, “It is truly a delight, a joy to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe as well to...
MARKSVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Can Hurricane Ian impact Louisiana home insurance?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in Louisiana are thankful to be spared from Hurricane Ian, but one expert tells me it’s possible the effects of the storm can still hit home. “I think you can expect gulf states’ premiums to be affected negatively,” said Jeremy Robicheaux, Owner...
