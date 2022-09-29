ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Perrie Edwards’ home burgled while Little Mix star was downstairs with fiancé and baby, reports say

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah1Tc_0iEoGVgM00

Perrie Edwards ’ home was reportedly raided by burglars while the Little Mix star was at home with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their 13-month-old son.

The singer and footballer, who announced their engagement in June , were “terrified” and “heartbroken” when thieves entered their Cheshire mansion on Tuesday (27 September) night, reports claim.

The Sun reports that the pair were downstairs in their home with baby son Axel when the burglars broke in upstairs, stealing “a lot of valuable items” including jewellery and designer bags.

They called police from inside their home, with detectives now said to be looking at CCTV footage for leads.

A source claiming to be a friend of the couple told the publication: “It’s just the most violating thing – to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

“The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them – not just financially – have been taken. This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that officers were called to the burglary at 10.45pm on Tuesday.

“The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside,” they said in a statement.

The Independent has contacted Edwards’ representatives for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The Independent

Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fiance#Little Mix#Sun#Cctv#Cheshire Police
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Skull found in hunt for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull.The 12-year-old was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, with three of them later found buried on Saddleworth Moor.But the schoolboy’s body was never found following his disappearance in 1964 and 48 years later his mother, Winnie Johnson, died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish to give him a proper Christian burial.Fresh hopes were raised on Friday when a report in the Daily Mail revealed that author Russell Edwards believes he has located the youngster’s makeshift grave following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Liverpool shooting: Eleventh arrest over killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police have made an eleventh arrest in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.A 40-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Merseyside Police said. The man, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, was taken to a police station for questioning after being arrested on Friday. Merseyside Police said it was the eleventh to be made since Olivia was killed last month. Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukIt came a day after the force arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 34, arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.Merseyside Police said on Thursday evening that a man from the area has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.Officers said the investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and continues the appeal for information.The force had already arrested nine other men as part of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy